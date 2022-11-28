Apple’s new AirPods Pro 2 hit all-time low of $200 in Cyber Monday Sale (Reg. $249)

Rikka Altland -
AmazonAppleHeadphones
New low $200
icon

Amazon is now offering one of the first chances to save on the all-new Apple AirPods Pro 2. Now on sale for $199.99 shipped, this is only the fifth discount to date from the usual $249 going rate, and undercuts our previous mention by $30. This is a new all-time low, as well, and is $22 under the previous record.

Delivering all of the same features as the original pair, the new AirPods Pro 2 now arrive with some improvements like enhanced audio playback to pair with the upgraded ANC and new adaptive transparency mode tech. There’s still Spatial Audio support, as well as Hey Siri integration, just all packed into a refreshed charging case with Find My features, a built-in speaker, and lanyard loop. Head below for more info on the AirPods Pro 2 deal.

Make out for just a tad less by going with the new 3rd Generation AirPods instead. Having launched last fall, you’re looking at a redesigned form-factor complete with much of the same MagSafe charging specs to complement its adaptive EQ, IPX4 water-resistance, and up to 30-hour playback per charge. Not to mention, a slightly more affordable $169 price tag. These are far below the price of the flagship offerings above, but let you get in on much of the same feature set for less.

We’re building up to the holiday shopping season, and in the meantime, all of the best deals are up for grabs in our Apple guide. Leading the way right now, Apple’s just-released 11-inch M2 iPad Pro is on sale for the very first time and dropping down to $749. Delivering $50 in savings, this is yet another one of the new releases that Apple revealed last month in its October event, and complements the AirPods Pro 2 deal above.

AirPods Pro 2 features:

  • Active Noise Cancellation reduces unwanted background noise 
  • Adaptive Transparency lets outside sounds in while reducing loud environmental noise 
  • Personalized Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking places sound all around you

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Apple

Here you'll find all of the best Apple deals across every product category, including Macs, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and more.
Headphones

About the Author

Rikka Altland

Rikka Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Jetson’s Knight electric scooter with over 15 mil...
Dickies Cyber Monday Sale takes up to 30% off sitewide ...
Herman Miller takes 25% off iconic midcentury furniture...
Save $130 on TP-Link’s Deco XE75 Wi-Fi 6E Mesh Sy...
Sony Bluetooth/home speakers now up to $130 off: Glass ...
Solo Stove’s smokeless fire pit brings the ambian...
LEVOIT smart air purifiers and more start from $40 for ...
adidas Cyber Monday Sale cuts 40% off sitewide: UltraBo...
Load more...
Show More Comments