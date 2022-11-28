Apple’s new AirPods Pro 2 hit all-time low of $200 in Cyber Monday Sale (Reg. $249)

Amazon is now offering one of the first chances to save on the all-new Apple AirPods Pro 2. Now on sale for $199.99 shipped, this is only the fifth discount to date from the usual $249 going rate, and undercuts our previous mention by $30. This is a new all-time low, as well, and is $22 under the previous record.

Delivering all of the same features as the original pair, the new AirPods Pro 2 now arrive with some improvements like enhanced audio playback to pair with the upgraded ANC and new adaptive transparency mode tech. There’s still Spatial Audio support, as well as Hey Siri integration, just all packed into a refreshed charging case with Find My features, a built-in speaker, and lanyard loop. Head below for more info on the AirPods Pro 2 deal.

Make out for just a tad less by going with the new 3rd Generation AirPods instead. Having launched last fall, you’re looking at a redesigned form-factor complete with much of the same MagSafe charging specs to complement its adaptive EQ, IPX4 water-resistance, and up to 30-hour playback per charge. Not to mention, a slightly more affordable $169 price tag. These are far below the price of the flagship offerings above, but let you get in on much of the same feature set for less.

We’re building up to the holiday shopping season, and in the meantime, all of the best deals are up for grabs in our Apple guide. Leading the way right now, Apple’s just-released 11-inch M2 iPad Pro is on sale for the very first time and dropping down to $749. Delivering $50 in savings, this is yet another one of the new releases that Apple revealed last month in its October event, and complements the AirPods Pro 2 deal above.

AirPods Pro 2 features:

Active Noise Cancellation reduces unwanted background noise

Adaptive Transparency lets outside sounds in while reducing loud environmental noise

Personalized Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking places sound all around you

