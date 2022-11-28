Amazon Cyber Monday Kindle sale up to 42% off: Paperwhite, bundles, more from $85

Now joining this morning’s Fire HD tablet deals and the Echo smart displays, Amazon has now launched a wide-ranging sale on its Kindle readers. While we are still awaiting an early price drop on the brand new Kindle Scribe, much of the lineup is now seeing solid price drops at up to 42% off. Those include the latest-generation Kindle Paperwhite as well as the Oasis, models for the kids, and much more. While there are almost certainly more Kindle Black Friday deals still to come, you can get avoid the rush with the price drops here today. Head below for a closer look at the now live early Black Friday Kindle deals.

Cyber Monday Kindle deals

Stay locked to our Cyber Monday 2022 deal hub for all of the best price drops as they happen. Then browse through some of the early Amazon discounts and promotions we are tracking below to get a head start and avoid the rush of the main event next week:

Kindle Paperwhite features:

A Certified Refurbished Kindle Paperwhite is refurbished, tested, and certified to look and work like new and comes with the same limited warranty as a new device. Certified Refurbished Amazon devices may be packaged in generic Amazon-branded boxes.

All-new Kindle Paperwhite – Now with a 6.8” display and thinner borders, adjustable warm light, up to 10 weeks of battery life, and 20% faster page turns.

Purpose-built for reading – With a flush-front design and 300 ppi glare-free display that reads like real paper, even in bright sunlight.

More books in more places – Store thousands of titles, then take them all with you. A single charge via USB-C last weeks, not hours.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!