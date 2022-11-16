Link your Venmo account to Amazon and score a free $10 credit to use on Black Friday

Earlier this month, Amazon announced that it would be teaming up with Venmo in order to offer the service as another way to checkout at the retailer. Now doing so not only lets you take advantage of the peer to peer payment platform, but also lets you score some extra cash to use on Black Friday. Right now just by linking your Venmo account to Amazon, you’ll be able to score a free $10 credit off your next purchase. We break down the terms and conditions below, but with the holiday shopping season around the corner, now is the perfect time to put a little extra cash in your pocket.

Alongside the terms below, the one thing you need to be aware of is that this promotion is exclusively available for Prime members. So if you don’t already have an account, signing up for a free trial not only means you’ll get $10 to spend on your next purchase, but also access to all of the deals landing in just a week’s time. Though Amazon Prime isn’t the only service out there, as we detailed all of the different membership programs worth a look to make the most out of next week’s savings.

In the lead up to Black Friday 2022, we’ve been breaking down all of the best ways to save and prepare for the year’s biggest shopping event. From ad leaks to roundups of the best deals in various categories, you’ll want to dive into our hub to keep up with all of the savings info before the deals start dropping in the coming days.

Terms and conditions:

This is a limited time offer (the “Offer”) that will end on 12/31/2022 at 11:59 p.m. (PT) or while supplies last. Rewards expire 30 days after receipt of reward into your Amazon account.

Offer only valid for invited Amazon customers who have received this offer directly from Amazon through email.

Amazon members with a Prime trial subscription are not eligible for this Promotion.

Credit amounts may vary by offer.

Customers have 30 days to redeem the Credit.

This Offer does not apply to digital content.

The Credit has no cash redemption value and are not transferable or assignable.

