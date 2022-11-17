Amazon’s all-new Fire HD 8 tablet early Black Friday deal now 45% off at $55, more from $40

Justin Kahn
Amazon
As part of its Early Black Friday sale, Amazon’s all-new 2022 model Fire HD 8 tablet is seeing its very first price drop. Regularly $100, it is now available for $54.99 shipped or a massive 45% off the going rate. You’ll also find the all-new Fire HD 8 Kids edition marked down from $150 to $79.99 shipped – again the very first price drop and subsequently a new all-time low. It’s hard to say for sure if this and all of the Fire tablets on sale below are the official Black Friday price drops, but it sure seems like it. First unveiled back in September of this year, it features improved performance with a hexa-core processor, longer 13-hour battery life, and is apparently “twice as durable as Apple iPad mini.” Alexa and video chat-ready, it spots an 8-inch display with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage (expandable to 1TB with a microSD card) to power though “reading, browsing the web, watching videos, and listening to music at home and on-the-go.” Head below for Fire tablet deals. 

More Fire HD tablet deals:

Fire tablet kids edition deals:

You can learn more about the all-new Fire HD 8 tablet and the kids edition in our launch coverage and be sure to dive into our breakdown of the entire Fire HD tablet lineup  as well. 

All-new 2022 model Fire HD 8 tablet features:

  • Enhanced performance – Updated hexa-core processor for more responsive performance (up to 30% faster than previous gen Fire HD 8).
  • All day battery life – Up to 13 hours of reading, browsing the web, watching videos, and listening to music at home and on-the-go.
  • Stream or download your favorite shows and movies from Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+, and HBO. Enjoy your favorite content from Facebook, Hulu, Instagram, TikTok, and more through Amazon’s Appstore (Google Play not supported. Subscription for some apps required).
  • Fire HD 8 offers 8″ HD display and 2 GB RAM. Choose from 32GB or 64GB (up to 1TB of expandable storage via microSD card). New design is thinner and lighter than previous gen. Screen made with strengthened aluminosilicate glass. As measured in tumble tests, Fire HD 8 is twice as durable as Apple iPad mini (2021).

