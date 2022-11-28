Arc Pulse iPhone 14 Pro/Max bumper cases see first discounts at 15% off from $50, more

Earlier this year we took a hands-on look at the unique Arc Pulse bumper case for iPhone, and now that Cyber Monday has rolled around the brand’s collection of accessories are now on sale. Taking 15% off everything when code ARCBF15 has been applied at checkout, you can now score some of the very first discounts across its lineup of ultra-minimal cases for nearly all of Apple’s most recent handsets. Shipping is free in orders over $79. Our top pick is the new iPhone 14 Pro Arc Pulse Bumper in polished silver at $75.65. Normally fetching $89, this is the first chance to save since just beginning to ship in the past month and a new all-time low. Available in four different styles, the Arc Pulse bumper comes in a premium silver material to match the look and feel of your iPhone 14 Pro. It slides on the top and bottom of your device, adding some extra protection from drops and keeping things elevated off tables and the like. I previously reviewed the iPhone 13 Pro version and walked away quite impressed.

As we mentioned above, there are four different styles to choose from for the aluminum polished silver style, one for every design of Apple’s matching iPhone colorways. But if you’d prefer to go with a less flashy look, the Arc Pulse also comes in an aluminum matte black design that is even more affordable at $50.15. This one isn’t as premium, but sports all of the same design cues to deliver an elegant iPhone 14 case for less than the model above. It’s down from the usual $59 going rate and also delivering a new all-time low.

Alongside the new iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max styles, the same unique stylings are also available for some of Apple’s previous-generation handsets. Locking in the same 15% in savings and rare all-around discounts, these all-time lows are also available for a limited time across a number of Apple’s handsets that you can dive into right here. Just don’t forget to apply the promo code above to score the savings.

Amongst everything else up on tap for the Cyber Monday savings event, smartphone accessories have been seeing some of the holiday season’s biggest price cuts. All of our favorite brands are getting in on the discounts, with the likes of Anker, Nomad, Twelve South, CASETiFY, and many others offering all-time lows across their entire product lineups. Dive into our guide for a closer look at all of the best markdowns.

Arc Pulse iPhone 14 Pro bumper case features:

Dual-layer protection. Precision CNC-machined aerospace grade metals & custom engineered shock absorption with Arc Impact. Attaches and detaches like magic with Arc Pulse’s slide-on fit. Feel your phone like ‘it’ meant to be. Protection where it matters.

