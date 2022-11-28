Funko POP! Cyber Monday deals from $5: Stars Wars, Marvel, Kramer, Frasier, more up to 63% off

As part of its Cyber Monday deals, Amazon has now launched a wide-ranging sale on the adorable Funko POP! figures. Everyone’s favorite collectibles are now seeing a series of notable price drops starting from $5 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25 on the popular 4-inch vinyl characters as well as some of the keychain variants at up to 63% off. You’ll find loads of Star Wars characters, and some favorites from the film world as well as Fraiser, Kramer, and more. They make for great little stocking stuffers at these prices, not to mention this being a great time to fill out your own collection. Head below for some of our top picks from the Funko POP! Cyber Monday sale.

Funko POP! Cyber Monday deals – Star Wars:

Plus TV, movies, and more:

Be sure to check out our LEGO roundup for some Star Wars sets now on sale as well as our hands-on review of the new Seagate Star Wars portable hard drives.

The official Cyber Monday deals are flying in now. Amazon (and the rest of the internet) has now flipped over to deliver the official Cyber Monday price drops and we are working around the clock to uncover the very best of them as they happen so stay locked to our 2022 deal hub all day long.

Star Wars: Across The Galaxy – The Child features:

The Child, Grogu, is in danger and he’s using the Force to try and protect himself. Collect him as the exclusive Pop! Grogu Using the Force and keep him safe.

Pop! Grogu Using the Force has a built-in stand, and is a bobblehead.

Expand your STAR WARS collection with the exclusive, special edition Pop! Grogu Using the Force.

Available here only! Pop! vinyl bobblehead is approximately 4-inches tall.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!