Hands-on: Seagate Star Wars portable hard drives arrive just in time for gift ideas [Video]

Expanding on its stylized collectible hard drives, today Seagate is announcing new FireCuda options for fans of Star Wars. Three new designs featuring Darth Vader, Han Solo, and Luke Skywalker also incorporate customizable RGB lighting for a fun collectible external hard drive. Coming in at $110 for a 2TB capacity, it won’t break any records for performance, they’re stylish hard drives that any Star Wars fan would appreciate. Be sure to hit the video below to see all of the details.

The designs

We’ll be featuring the Darth Vader design in this video, but there are also two other flavors available. All three feature an iconic pose as well as their respective vehicles.

The Han Solo drive is a lighter colorway that’s reminiscent of the airy atmosphere of Cloud City. Han has his blaster drawn while the Millenium Falcon floats in the background. On the bottom of each drive just above the RGB strip is the name of the character on that drive.

Luke’s drive depicts him in his flight suit with darker blue-gray cloud textures covering the rest of the hard drive. His X-Wing is flying above.

The Darth Vader drive that we have has the darkest colorway. The background is matte black while the red smoke-like accent has Darth emerging from it in his intimidating force-choke pose. His TIE fighter flies overhead. On the back, the drive is a dark maroon red with a large imperial logo in the middle.

Overall the Seagate Star Wars hard drives have a premium look and feel that would make for a great collectible.

RGB

Cosmetics is the name of the game with these hard drives. If you’re just seeking the best performance and the lowest cost, these are not the drives you’re looking for. That being said, there is an RGB strip on the front of the bottom of the drive – just below the respective name text.

By default, the Darth Vader drive is set to a static red RGB color. The light shines down from a little recessed lip that gives the light a soft appearance.

Customizing the RGB is easy from the Seagate Toolkit app. There are settings for static, breathing, blinking, and spectrum colors. Additionally, the rainbow mode will divide the strip up into six lighting zones that can slide, be set to static, breathing, or use custom colors.

Seagate Star Wars hard drive: video

Performance

By default, these drives come in the exFAT file format. That means that it will work with both PC and macOS systems out of the box. Additionally, they will work on any game console.

Using Crystal Disk Mark, the drive performed like most external HDDs. I was seeing about 136MB/s read and write speeds.

Additionally, Seagate’s Toolkit software allows automated backup control, and mirroring control, and helps recover lost or damaged files.

9to5Toys’ Take

While it might not break any performance benchmarks, the Seagate Star Wars hard drives are stylish collectible hard drives that look great. For collectors, they’ll be a must-have. These also make great gifts for the techie who has it all.

If The Mandalorian is more your flavor from Star Wars, Seagate also has a stylized line of the FireCuda drives featuring Grogu, Boba Fett, and the Mandalorian. There are drives from other universes as well so be sure to browse the Seagate website for more stylish collectible drives.

