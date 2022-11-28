Osmo iPad and Fire tablet STEM learning kits now up to 63% off for Cyber Monday from $15

As part of its Cyber Monday deals, Amazon is now offering up to 63% off a range of the Osmo STEM kits. Among the most popular educational-based kits for iPad and Amazon’s Fire tablets, the Osmo sets deliver a fun learning platform for kids loaded with games and developmental activities. They are a great way to get kids into tablet use in a productive way and we are now tracking notable deals on both the starter kits and the add-on bundles with deals starting from $15 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Head below or a closer look at the Osmo Cyber Monday deals.

Osmo starter kit Cyber Monday deals:

And the add-on kits:

If you’re looking for a new tablet to run the Osmo system on, Amazon’s ongoing Cyber Monday sale on its Fire HD models is delivering up to 50% in savings and there are plenty of amazing iPad deals to check out as well:

Osmo Genius Starter Kit for iPad:

Actual product packaging may vary from the image displayed. Components within the box remain the same. OSMO IS MAGIC: Fun-filled & award winning learning games. Children interact with actual hand held pieces & an iPad, bringing a child’s game pieces & actions to life (No WiFi necessary for game play). An Osmo Base is included, an iPad is not included, both are required for game play.

TEACHING: Arrange over 100+ puzzle designs/pieces to match on-screen shapes (Tangram), solve creative physics puzzles by drawing lines or placing items in front of the screen (Newton), learn to draw anything with creative drawing skills (Masterpiece), add, count, subtract & multiply tiles to pop the number bubbles solving math equations (Numbers), learn spelling & vocabulary with on-screen images & skill level selection (Words).

SKILLS LEARNED: Visual problem-solving skills, puzzles, math, addition, counting, subtraction, multiplication, geography, marine biology, freehand drawing, gain listening skills, reading, learn physics & improve spelling & vocabulary. Osmo sees and reacts to every real-life move. Geared towards children & love of learning.

