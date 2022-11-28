Sony Bluetooth/home speakers now up to $130 off: Glass with LED candle light, more from $38

Justin Kahn -
$130 off From $38

As part of its Cyber Monday deals, Amazon has now launched a pair of wide-ranging holiday sales featuring a series of Sony Bluetooth and home speakers. Ranging from its regularly $60 compact models that are now marked down to $38 shipped in all colorways to the 2022 X-Series speakers we went hands-on with this past summer, you’ll also find some of the brand’s party speakers with LED lighting on tap here. That’s on top of the LSPX-S3 Glass Speaker that provides 360-degree audio as well as a unique LED treatment designed to simulate the experience of a flickering candle at over $100 off the going rate. Head below for a closer look at the Cyber Monday Sony Bluetooth speaker deals. 

Cyber Monday Sony Bluetooth speaker deals:

On top of ongoing holiday pricing on Amazon’s latest model smart Echo speakers at up to 50% off, you’ll find the rest of the standout home and studio speaker deals on tap listed below:

Sony LSPX-S3 Glass Speaker features:

  • Fill every corner of the room with 360° sound
  • Exceptional sound clarity from an organic glass tube
  • Create a candle-lit ambiance with Candlelight mode
  • Instantly change the atmosphere with 32 levels of illumination
  • Built-in 46mm speaker provides powerful midrange
  • Battery life up to 8 hours
  • Bluetooth connectivity for quick pairing
  • Set the sleep timer to listen while falling asleep

