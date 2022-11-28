Sony Bluetooth/home speakers now up to $130 off: Glass with LED candle light, more from $38

As part of its Cyber Monday deals, Amazon has now launched a pair of wide-ranging holiday sales featuring a series of Sony Bluetooth and home speakers. Ranging from its regularly $60 compact models that are now marked down to $38 shipped in all colorways to the 2022 X-Series speakers we went hands-on with this past summer, you’ll also find some of the brand’s party speakers with LED lighting on tap here. That’s on top of the LSPX-S3 Glass Speaker that provides 360-degree audio as well as a unique LED treatment designed to simulate the experience of a flickering candle at over $100 off the going rate. Head below for a closer look at the Cyber Monday Sony Bluetooth speaker deals.
Cyber Monday Sony Bluetooth speaker deals:
- SRS-XB13 EXTRA BASS $38 (Reg. $60)
- SRS-XB23 EXTRA BASS $79 (Reg. $110)
- SRS-XE200 X-Series $98 (Reg. $120)
- SRS-XE300 X-Series $148 (Reg. $198)
- SRS-XB43 EXTRA BASS $148 (Reg. $280)
- SRS-XP500 X-Series Karaoke $298 (Reg. $398)
- LSPX-S3 Glass Speaker with Candle-Like LED $248 (Reg. $348)
- SRS-XG500 X-Series $348 (Reg. $498)
- SRS-RA5000 360 Reality Audio $598 (Reg. $798)
- Plus even more from $38…
- And even more SRS models from $79…
On top of ongoing holiday pricing on Amazon’s latest model smart Echo speakers at up to 50% off, you’ll find the rest of the standout home and studio speaker deals on tap listed below:
- Amazon’s hi-fi Echo Studio on sale for the first time in years at $155
- Ultimate Ears 2022 WONDERBOOM 3 drops to $80 for Cyber Monday
- KRK home studio speakers see rare Cyber Monday deals starting from $150
- And even more…
Sony LSPX-S3 Glass Speaker features:
- Fill every corner of the room with 360° sound
- Exceptional sound clarity from an organic glass tube
- Create a candle-lit ambiance with Candlelight mode
- Instantly change the atmosphere with 32 levels of illumination
- Built-in 46mm speaker provides powerful midrange
- Battery life up to 8 hours
- Bluetooth connectivity for quick pairing
- Set the sleep timer to listen while falling asleep
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!