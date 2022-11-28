Ultimate Ears 2022 WONDERBOOM 3 drops to $80 for Cyber Monday, plus more up to 33% off

33% off From $80

As part of its Cyber Monday deals, Amazon is now offering up to 33% off select Ultimate Ears Bluetooth speakers starting from $80 shipped. You can now land the 2022 model Ultimate Ears WONDERBOOM 3 in various colorways starting from $80 shipped. Regularly $100, this is up to 22% off the going rate and matching the second-best price we have tracked on Amazon. Only once have we seen it go for less there and that was a fleeting one day offer. As you might know from our launch coverage, these are the latest WONDERBOOM speakers that released back in August with new vibrant colorways, a recycled build, and enhanced battery life. The 360-degree audio output is joined by up to 14 hours of playback per change as well as a notable “Outdoor Boost” mode for “great sound that’s specially tuned for outdoor environments.” You’ll also find a 130-foot Bluetooth range and a IP67 waterproof rating (they can be “submerged in 1m of water for 30 min” and still come out functional). More Ultimate Ears Cyber Monday deals below. 

You can get a bird’s eye view of all the colorways and models on sale as part of the Amazon Ultimate Ears Cyber Monday deals on this landing page. Alongside the new WONDERBOOM 3, you’ll also find a notable markdown and 2022 Amazon lows live on the brand’s cylindrical BOOM 3 model from $100

Go check out these deals on Bose’s latest SoundLink Revolve/+ II speakers as well as these extremely rare offers on Amazon’s hi-fi Echo Studio. The latter of which is a new all-time low at $155 shipped to deliver an original Apple HomePod-like experience with smart home gear-compatibility, voice command action, and more. Get a closer look at this deal right here and head over to our 2022 Cyber Monday hub for more. 

Ultimate Ears WONDERBOOM 3 features:

  • Bigger, longer, more efficient: That bigger 360° sound in a petite package – the UE WONDERBOOM 3 mini party speaker features boosted sound for 14 hours of audio and music playtime
  • Booming bass, bigger 360-degree sound: WONDERBOOM 3 is engineered to deliver full stereo audio; tap the Outdoor Boost button to get great sound that’s specially tuned for outdoor environments
  • 14 hours of boom: Forget the charger – WONDERBOOM 3 rechargeable portable Bluetooth speaker bangs longer with 14 hours of battery life, so you can soak up every moment and keep the party going
  • Waterproof, dustproof, and floatable: The IP67 rating means WONDERBOOM 3 can be submerged in 1 m of water for 30 min and is even protected from dust; take it to the pool, beach, or even the shower

