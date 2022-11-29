Android app deals of the day: Ord, 60 Parsecs!, 60 Seconds!, Twilight Pro Unlock, more

This afternoon’s best Android game and app deals are now ready and waiting down below courtesy of Google Play. Joining today’s app deals, we are also tracking 50% in savings on Lenovo’s Assistant-powered Smart Clock 2 displays as well as a notable Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra refurbished sale right here. As for the apps, highlight deals include Ord, Galaxy Genome, 60 Parsecs!, 60 Seconds! Reatomized, PowerLine PRO Unlock, Twilight Pro Unlock, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best Android game and app deals.

Your space station is about to explode and you only have 60 seconds before things get messy. What (or who) will you grab before you make a mad dash for the emergency shuttle and begin your journey into THE GREAT UNKNOWN? This is 60 Parsecs!, a dark comedy sci-fi adventure set in the Atomic Space Age – complete with all the Cold War paranoia, chrome-plated wall accents and cockroaches with space helmets. With only 60 seconds before nukes reduce the space station to floating particles in the vacuum of space, frantically grab whatever supplies and crew you can before getting out of there. You never know when that sock puppet will come in handy.

