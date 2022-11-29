Belkin Cyber Week sale drops refreshed 3-in-1 MagSafe Stand to $120 low (Save $30), more

Belkin is launching a new limited-time Cyber Week sale today that’s taking 20% off nearly everything the brand sells. Including everything from its latest MagSafe chargers for the new iPhone 14 series to MacBook docks, Thread-enabled HomeKit gear, and more, free shipping is available across the board when code CM22 as been applied at checkout. Our top pick though is putting Belkin’s popular 3-in-1 MagSafe Charging Stand in the spotlight, with the recently-refreshed BoostCharge Pro dropping to $119.99. That’s down from $150 to mark a new all-time low at $8 under previous mentions.

With MagSafe at the center of the nightstand or desk upgrade, this 3-in-1 Belkin charging stand features a 15W magnetic stand perfect for topping off your upcoming iPhone 14, as well as existing iPhone 12 and 13 series devices. Off to the side is an Apple Watch charging puck that has been refreshed to support the new fast charging found on Series 7 and 8 models, as well as a 5W Qi pad underneath for AirPods and the like. Our launch coverage details what’s new, and you can get a closer look at the experience of the original in our hands-on review.

Other Belkin Cyber Week discounts:

Speaking of MagSafe charging stands, Courant’s new Mag:2 Essentials is also on sale today and delivering the very first discount on the recent release. Just hitting the scene earlier this fall in October, this more unique 2-in-1 MagSafe charger arrives with an eye-catching design that can refuel your iPhone 14 at 7.5W speeds. It’s now on sale from $80, delivering $20 or more in savings.

Belkin MagSafe 3-in-1 Wireless Charger features:

Charge your iPhone 13 / iPhone 12, Apple Watch, and AirPods at the same time with our MagSafe 3-in-1 Wireless Charger. There’s a 15-watt MagSafe wireless charging stand for your new iPhone, a magnetic charging module for Apple Watch, and a pad to wirelessly charge your AirPods. Premium finishes like stainless steel complement iPhone 13 / iPhone 12 models and other Apple devices. The bold, modern design fits perfectly in any space, from office to living room.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!