Foldables are finally more affordable with $449 off Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 4 at $1,351

Amazon is now offering the unlocked Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 256GB Android Smartphone for $1,351.52 shipped. Typically selling for $1,800, you’re looking at the second-best price to date at 25% off. This comes within $1 of the all-time low set very briefly over Black Friday, landing at the second-best price ever to give those who didn’t pull the trigger over Thanksgiving Week another shot to save. Samsung’s next-generation flagship foldable arrives as the new Galaxy Z Fold 4 that just hit the scene last month. Packed into a familiar form-factor as last year’s model, the new iteration packs a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 into the 7.6-inch display. There’s still a secondary 6.2-inch screen on the outside, both of which have a taller aspect ratio this time around. And speaking of! There’s a new under-display selfie camera that you can learn all about in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

Alongside just talking about the handset, one of our main takeaways from the new folding smartphone review was just how notable the Standing Cover was for improving the experience. Bundling in one of Samsung’s S Pen, this official case not only provides some extra protection to your foldable, but also has an integrated slot to stow the stylus away while not in use. There’s also an integrated kickstand to round out the package that you can read a bit more about right here. Best of all, it’s also on sale for $63 at Amazon, marking the first chance to save from the usual $90 going rate.

Over in our Android guide this week, we’re tracking some notable price cuts that let you get in on the savings of a new handset without having to go the refurbished route. From more budget-friendly offerings to flagship devices from Samsung, there are quite a few new all-time lows up for the taking. That’s of course alongside all of the best app and game deals that are currently up for grabs right now.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 features:

The Galaxy Z Fold4 unfolds your world with next level productivity. Free up your hands with Flex Mode and get more done. With multiple windows, doing different tasks is easy. See your apps the way you want. Drag and drop content from one window to the other. See content in full detail and maximize your viewing experience on an immersive display. The Galaxy Z Fold4 is as sturdy as it is stylish and is water and scratch-resistant and ready to take on the day.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!