Here’s our first look at four upcoming LEGO Marvel 2023 kits: Hulkbuster, Morbius, more

As the LEGO 2023 catalog shapes up, we’re getting a first look tonight at what to expect from the Marvel side of the collection. With official photos of four upcoming kits inspired by the MCU and comic books at large, the new creations below will all launch on January 1. Including the first-ever LEGO version of Morbius, next year will also deliver a new playscale Hulkbuster to go alongside a refreshed Quinjet and more.

LEGO Marvel 2023 sets revealed!

Tonight we’re getting a first look art four upcoming LEGO Marvel sets due out at the start of 2023. Marking the first creations from the winter wave, there will be a pair of kits from the MCU Infinity Saga sub theme to go alongside a Spider-Man kit and even the first Ghost Rider appearance in years. While official pictures of the kits and their respective boxes have been sent over to 9to5Toys, we currently don’t have any confirmation on part counts just yet.

The Avengers Quinjet: $99.99 | 76248

| 76248 Hulkbuster: Battle of Wakanda: $44.99 | 76247

| 76247 Ghost Rider Mech and Bike: $44.99 | 76245

| 76245 Miles Morales vs. Morbius: $24.99 | 76244

Entering as the largest kit from the wave, builders will be able to assemble the latest rendition of the Avenger’s Quinjet at the $99.99 price point as set number 76248. This build is themed around the original Avengers film, and includes five minifigures to go alongside the best version of the vehicle to date from the LEGO Group. It’s been quite a few years since there has been one of these on store shelves, so there’s a lot to look forward to on the Marvel lineup come 2023. The full cast of characters you would hope to see from the flagship set of a wave are included, with Iron Man being joined by Black Widow, Captain American, Thor, and Loki.

Continuing the Marvel Infinity Saga action, the LEGO Group will also be releasing the next playscale version of the Hulkbuster come 2023, too. After we just saw the largest version of Iron Man’s bulked up armor debut with a UCS-style version last month to a very poor reception, it seems like the company is trying to remedy that by giving us the coolest model yet of the red and gold suit. I adore all of the different techniques they’re using to give the Hulkbuster its signature lanky form, and the four included minifigures are only adding to the $44.99 value. Alongside Bruce Banner who pilots the suit, you’re also getting Okoye as well as a pair of Outrider figures included in LEGO set number 76247

It’s Morbin’ Time

For better or worse, 2023 will also see the brick-built debut of Morbius into the LEGO lineup. After Sony’s vampire comic book movie bombed in theaters before ultimately becoming a massive joke amongst Marvel fans and Redditors alike, the LEGO Group is deciding to bring the infamous antihero into its upcoming winter collection. Not entirely stealing the spotlight with his own set, the character will be making an appearance alongside Miles Morales in the $24.99 kit number 76244. This will be the most affordable build in the LEGO Marvel 2023 lineup, and mainly features a sports car build themed around the black and red-clad Spider-Man.

Last up, the annual LEGO Marvel Mech series will be getting just one new addition in 2023 to start off January. Refreshing the usually $10 kits with an added side build, the Ghost Rider armor will arrive alongside a brick-built bike. It’s such a unique way to make the stale formula that the Marvel Mech kits are into something more exciting. LEGO set number 76245 will retail for $44.99 when it launches alongside the rest of the lineup on January 1 and includes just the Ghost Rider minifigure.

9to5Toys’ Take

While four sets isn’t the biggest we’ve seen from a January wave on the Marvel front, but it seems like the LEGO Group is going with a quality over quantity approach. Each of the kits bring something new and exciting to the table, with the two MCU builds delivering the best versions of the respective models. Then the Ghost Rider Mech arrives as an improved take on the yearly Marvel mecha series, with the most affordable kit at least delivering the long-awaited brick-built debut of Morbius.

