Rare deals on Moccamaster Technivorm coffee makers deliver 2022 lows from $199 shipped

Amazon is now running a wide-ranging sale on the beloved Moccamaster Technivorm coffee makers. These machines deliver a modern retro vibe and don’t see all that many price drops throughout the year. One standout here is the Technivorm Moccamaster 69212 Cup One brewer at $199.20 shipped. Regularly $270 and more like $249 at Amazon, this is about $50 off the going rate, the first notable price drop of the year, and an Amazon 2022 low. This model delivers a more affordable take on the Technivorm treatment with a similar polished exterior and a look that wouldn’t be out of place in your local old school diner. The pod-less brewer delivers a 10-ounce cup coffee in just a few minutes with a pump-free design that “heats water to the correct temperature for coffee extraction.” Like all Moccamaster Technivorm machines, it is built to “last a lifetime” with a “durable stainless steel and aluminum” construction. Head below for more details and Moccamaster deals.

As you can see on this landing page, there are now a number of the brand’s Technivorm machines marked down, including a series of various colorways and models at up to 26% off. There’s nothing quite as affordable as the Cup One model above, but the more traditional options on tap here support brewing entire carafes of coffee for the family and friends alongside the CDT Grand Coffee Maker with higher-end construction and extended 5-year warranties attached. Get a closer look at everything right here before the prices jump back up – there’s no telling when these machines might go back on sale again.

Be sure to swing by our home goods guide for even more kitchen and cooking deals including some hangover Cyber Monday offers and more. Highlights include a new Amazon all-time low on Breville’s regularly $180 elegant Select Luxe toaster as well these holiday party-ready GE Countertop Opal Ice Nugget Makers with hundreds of dollars in savings. Everything else is waiting right here.

Technivorm Moccamaster Cup One features:

Perfect Coffee Every Time: This pump-free coffee maker heats water to the correct temperature for coffee extraction

Easy to Use: This podless coffee brewer brews a 10 ounce cup of coffee in just 4 minutes using one switch

Quiet and Safe: The Moccamaster Cup One coffee brewer quietly brews your coffee and automatically turns off after the brew cycle

Quality Materials: Moccamasters last a lifetime. We use BPA/BPS/BPF and Phthalate free plastics and durable stainless steel and aluminum

Delicious Coffee and Peace of Mind: For over 50 years we’ve handmade every Moccamaster in the Netherlands and back each Moccamaster with a 5-year warranty

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!