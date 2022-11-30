Upgrade to Ninja’s new Espresso and Coffee brewer with first notable deal at $200 (Reg. $250)

Amazon is now offering the just-released Ninja CFN601 Espresso and Coffee Barista System for $199.99 shipped. Regularly $250, this one launched a couple months ago and is now seeing the very first significant price drop. This is the same deal Ninja is offering as part of its Cyber Week event. The Ninja Barista system is all about versatility – it can brew single-serve pods, features a 19-bar espresso pump, and can handle typical coffee grounds in nine different sizes (one cup up to a full carafe). On top of that, you can also make use of its built-in, fold-away frother to “create espresso-based cappuccinos, lattes, flat whites, and more” alongside Ninja’s Classic, Rich, or Over Ice brew styles. It ships with a glass carafe, 20 used-capsule storage bin, and the Ninja Smart Coffee Scoop. Head below for more details.

A more affordable solution that delivers a similar level of versatility is the Instant Pod. Currently selling for $150 shipped on Amazon, this 3-in-1 machine can handle espresso, K-Cups, and ground beans as well. It’s not quite as feature rich as the model above overall – there’s no carafe or dedicated cold brew options, for example – but it is less expensive and nearly as capable.

Elsewhere in coffee deals, we are now tracking a wide-range of price drops on the Moccamaster Technivorm lineup. Delivering a retro modern approach, these stainless and aluminum models take their heating systems very seriously to deliver ideal coffee extraction and are seeing some relatively rare discounts. Starting from $199 shipped, you’ll find everything organized and detailed for you right here.

Ninja Espresso and Coffee Barista System features:

BARISTA PLUS TECHNOLOGY: The 19-bar pressure system delivers ultra-flavorful espresso with a silky-smooth crema by brewing at the optimal temperature and pressure.

COFFEEHOUSE DRINKS AT HOME: The built-in, fold-away frother allows you to create espresso-based cappuccinos, lattes, flat whites, and more.

BREW SINGLE-SERVE ESPRESSO: Choose your favorite espresso capsule and brew up to 3 styles: Espresso (1.35 oz), Lungo (3.75 oz), and Over Ice (1 oz).

BREW THROUGH COFFEE GROUNDS: Make a Classic, Rich, or Over Ice brew. Select 9 different sizes ranging from cup, to travel mug, to a full 12-cup carafe.

VERSATILITY TO ENTERTAIN: Treat your guests to an espresso-based coffeehouse drink or brew a 12-cup carafe for the crowd.

ADJUSTABLE CUP TRAY: Whether you’re making a single-espresso shot or brewing into a 8-in travel mug, the adjustable cup tray can be matched to your needs.

