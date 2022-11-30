Upgrade to a Vitamix blender today at $100 off, the ONE now within $1 of all-time low at $150

Amazon is now offering the Vitamix ONE Blender at $149.99 shipped. Regularly $250 and still fetching as much directly from Vitamix, this is $100 off and within $1 of the Amazon all-time low. The ONE model was already the most affordable point of entry into the world of Vitamix’s professional-grade blending experiences and is now sitting at a particularly low price. We did see it bounce back and forth between $150 and full price during Black Friday, but now’s your chance to lock it in once again. The ONE delivers that Vitamix treatment at a fraction of the price of the higher-end models with a streamlined design “that won’t take up much space in your kitchen” as well as being more than powerful enough to pulverize “tough veggies, frozen fruit, and more.” It also ships with a tamper and a 32-ounce Tritan BPA-free container. Head below for a closer look.

If the Vitamix approach is still a bit overkill for your needs, take a look at the 11-piece Magic Bullet Blender. This one is still at its Amazon Black Friday price of $30 and is one of the more popular personal-sized blending solutions out there. It’s not going to keep up with anything from Vitamix, but it is a convenient and affordable option for daily smoothies, protein shakes, and light meal prep.

And in case you missed it, this morning saw a rare collection of the beloved Moccamaster Technivorm coffee makers go on sale. A series of colorways and models are now starting from $200 with some of the best prices of the year on tap. All of the details you need on those offers are waiting right here and be sure to swing by our home goods hub for more Cyber Week kitchen and cooking deals.

Vitamix ONE Blender features:

Streamlined design that won’t take up much space in your kitchen.

Makes amazing smoothies, sauces, dips, frozen desserts and much more. Not intended for hot soups or ultra-thick nut butters.

32 oz. Tritan BPA-Free container with ergonomic handle. The Vitamix ONE is not currently compatible with other Vitamix containers.

Powerful motor easily breaks down tough veggies, frozen fruit, and more.

One simple dial does it all. For best results, start the blender, then quickly ramp it to high.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!