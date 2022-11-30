Best price yet hits new Pokémon Scarlet and Violet double pack at $94 shipped (Reg. $120)

We are now tracking one of the best deals on the new Pokémon Scarlet and Violet titles yet. The latest Gen 9 titles released earlier this month with a truly open world pocket monster experience, just after the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Switch OLED console was unveiled. While we did see a brief pre-order offer, you can now land the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet double pack for $93.99 shipped via trusted eBay Daily Deals seller, Neo Games. Regularly $120 and currently selling for $117.50 at Amazon, this is the current best price we can find on either edition of the game. Scarlet and Violet currently sell at just shy of $60 each via Amazon and elsewhere as well. Hit up our hands-on review of the experience right here and head below for more details.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet take players to the Paldea region in what is essentially the series’ very first seamless, open world – it is also one of the largest maps yet as well. You’re looking at 107 entirely new Pokémon alongside some staples of the series, a new Auto Battler system, and the ability to team up with three other Trainers at a time. Get a complete deep dive right here.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet double pack features:

Meet new people, new Pokémon, and a new you at a prestigious Pokémon Academy

The Paldea Region is home to a prestigious school where people from all sorts of regions come to hone their skills against each other, be it through academics or Pokémon battles.

In Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet, the name of the school, its emblem, its uniforms, and other details will differ depending on which game version you’re playing.

Take classes with unique teachers who will show you what they know about battling, Pokémon biology, and more. Embark on an independent study called the Treasure Hunt to gain new experiences, meet new people, and find your very own treasure.

