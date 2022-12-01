Grab some over-ears during Black Friday? These Lamicall headphone hangers now start from $8

Justin Kahn -
AmazonHeadphonesLamicall
20% off From $8
Lamicall 360-degree Headphone Hanger

After seeing of the brand’s smartphone stands go on sale, the official Lamicall Amazon storefront is now offering its 360-degree Headphone Hanger for $11.99 in black or white. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $15, this is 20% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find as well as being only the second time it has dropped this low in 2022. This model provides a neat place to stow your headphones in between uses with a few unique tricks up its sleeve. It features a 360-degree rotating head so you can use the adhesive to connect it to a wall, under the desk, over the side of a tabletop, and more (just make sure it’s a “smooth, dry, and oil-less” surface). You’ll even find a detachable silicone headset cable organizer to keep cords tidy if you’re using a wired set. Head below for more discounted Lamicall headphone hangers. 

Lamicall’s Amazon storefront is also offering its fold-down adhesive headphone hanger from $7.98 Prime shipped in black. This one typically sells for $10, is also 20% off, and is now at the lowest price we can find. It delivers a slightly more sleek option with a magnetic fold down platform to hold your cans. You won’t get the cable management action here, but it can also fold away when not in use and comes in at a lower price point. 

If you didn’t grab a new set of cans over Black Friday, you have a shot to score a new Amazon all-time low on Bose’s popular ANC Headphones 700 today. Now $110 off the going rate, you can land a set at $269 shipped right now with 11 levels of active noise cancellation alongside 20 hours of battery life. Get a closer look right here and then head over to our headphones deal hub for even more options, including wireless earbuds and more. 

Lamicall 360-degree Headphone Hanger features:

This stick headphone hanger with dual 360 degree rotation arm, Can be applied to different positions. Can paste under table, paste to desktop, paste to the side of cabinet and other smooth surfaces…This headphone holder with strong double-sided tape, can hang the headphone safely. Note: Please make sure the surface is smooth, dry and oilless, and hang on your headphone after 24 hours to ensure the hanger is firmly stuck, Maximum headphone load: 500g.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Headphones

Nearly every consumer-focused headphone in 2020 features a wireless design However, wired alternatives still have their place. The best deals that you'll find here at…
Lamicall

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Amazon First Reads December eBook freebies (Reg. $6)
Save 29% on Klipsch’s Bar 40 Soundbar and Wireles...
Regularly up to $379 Keurig-style Bartesian Duet Cockta...
ANYCUBIC’s regularly $250 Photon Mono 4K Resin 3D...
DEWALT’s 4-tool 20V MAX combo kit goes on sale fo...
Stuff a stocking with KeySmart’s steel key holder...
Save 25% on Tile’s 2022 Mate Essentials Bluetooth...
Lamicall’s metal smartphone and tablet stands up ...
Load more...
Show More Comments