Grab some over-ears during Black Friday? These Lamicall headphone hangers now start from $8

After seeing of the brand’s smartphone stands go on sale, the official Lamicall Amazon storefront is now offering its 360-degree Headphone Hanger for $11.99 in black or white. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $15, this is 20% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find as well as being only the second time it has dropped this low in 2022. This model provides a neat place to stow your headphones in between uses with a few unique tricks up its sleeve. It features a 360-degree rotating head so you can use the adhesive to connect it to a wall, under the desk, over the side of a tabletop, and more (just make sure it’s a “smooth, dry, and oil-less” surface). You’ll even find a detachable silicone headset cable organizer to keep cords tidy if you’re using a wired set. Head below for more discounted Lamicall headphone hangers.

Lamicall’s Amazon storefront is also offering its fold-down adhesive headphone hanger from $7.98 Prime shipped in black. This one typically sells for $10, is also 20% off, and is now at the lowest price we can find. It delivers a slightly more sleek option with a magnetic fold down platform to hold your cans. You won’t get the cable management action here, but it can also fold away when not in use and comes in at a lower price point.

If you didn’t grab a new set of cans over Black Friday, you have a shot to score a new Amazon all-time low on Bose’s popular ANC Headphones 700 today. Now $110 off the going rate, you can land a set at $269 shipped right now with 11 levels of active noise cancellation alongside 20 hours of battery life. Get a closer look right here and then head over to our headphones deal hub for even more options, including wireless earbuds and more.

Lamicall 360-degree Headphone Hanger features:

This stick headphone hanger with dual 360 degree rotation arm, Can be applied to different positions. Can paste under table, paste to desktop, paste to the side of cabinet and other smooth surfaces…This headphone holder with strong double-sided tape, can hang the headphone safely. Note: Please make sure the surface is smooth, dry and oilless, and hang on your headphone after 24 hours to ensure the hanger is firmly stuck, Maximum headphone load: 500g.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!