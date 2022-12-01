Bose’s popular ANC Headphones 700 hit best price yet at $269 following $110 discount

Amazon is now offering a 1-day discount on the Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 for $269 shipped in two styles. Normally fetching $379 these days, you’re looking at a new all-time low of $110 off. We last saw it go on sale back in July for $300, with today’s offer delivering the first discount since at an extra $31 off. Bose Headphones 700 deliver one of the best distraction-free listening experiences on the market with 11 levels of active noise cancellation at the center of the experience. Alongside 20-hour battery life, you’ll have the option of both Bluetooth and wired listening to round out the package with onboard Alexa and Assistant control. Our hands-on review offers a better idea of what to expect. Head below for more.

On the more affordable side of new over-ear ANC headphones, the Anker Soundcore Space Q45 just launched last month and arrive with some pretty notable specs for a more mid-range pair of cans. The inclusion of active noise cancellation is already pretty compelling for the $100 sale price point, but there’s also 50-hour playback, Bluetooth 5.3, and a companion app for tweaking the sound preferences. I personally took these for a spin back before launch day, and walked away with a favorable first impression that you can read all about in our hands-on review.

And if you’re looking for the latest in the true wireless department from Bose, we’re still tracking an all-time low on its new QuietComfort Earbuds II. These new releases just hit the scene earlier in the fall and arrive with a flagship feature set centered around ANC and adaptive transparency. On sale for one of the first times, you can lock-in a rare discount at $279.

Bose Headphones 700 features:

Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 deliver everything you expect — and things you never imagined possible. Think of them as smart headphones that let you keep your head up to the world with easy access to voice assistants. Or confidently take a call with the most powerful microphone system for voice pickup. And then there’s Bose AR, a first-of-its-kind audio augmented reality platform that makes astonishing new audio experiences possible.

