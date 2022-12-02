Android app deals of the day: Doom & Destiny Worlds, GORB, Klocki, JETZ, and more

Doom & Destiny Worlds

The best Google Play Android game and app deals have now been collected for you down below the fold. Chromebook deals continue today after seeing Acer’s latest Spin 714 go on sale, we are now tracking a solid offer on HP Chromebook 11 x2 with a detachable keyboard as well. But for now we are focused on the Android apps including titles like Doom & Destiny Worlds, Doom & Destiny Advanced, GORB, Klocki, and JETZ – Definitive Edition. Head below for a complete look at all of today’s best Android game and app deals.

Doom & Destiny Worlds is an open world turn-based RPG with crafting, building and farming. Craft your way through crazy cosplaying goblins, farting stone giants and cursed genies across more than 60 hand-made islands. Gather resources, customize your party, and unravel the mystery that shrouds the three worlds of Doom & Destiny Worlds.

