Holiday deals arrive on MIDI keyboard controllers from $39: Alesis, M-Audio, Nektar, more

Joining the ongoing giant price drop on Roland’s Alexa digital Go:Piano, we have now spotted a number of notable deals on MIDI keyboard controllers for home music producers. The most affordable of the bunch is the Alesis Qmini Portable 32 Key USB MIDI Keyboard Controller at $39 shipped. Regularly $59, this is a 34% price drop, the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon all year, and matching the all-time low. Delivering a compact controller experience that works alongside just about any major DAW or recording app out there, this is a particularly affordable way to add some musical input to a Mac, iPad (adapter required), or Windows rig. The 32 velocity-sensitive keys are joined by octave transposition controls as well as pitch bend and modulation buttons alongside a suite of bonus goodies: AKAI Professional MPC Beats and seven included expansion packs. Head below for more.

Holiday MIDI keyboard controller deals:

Alesis Qmini USB MIDI Keyboard Controller features:

Music Production and Beat Maker Essential – USB powered MIDI controller with 32 mini MIDI keyboard velocity-sensitive keys for studio production, virtual synthesizer control and beat production

Complete Control – Octave / Transpose buttons for access of the full piano range; Pitch bend and modulation buttons; Assignable volume knob for tactile control of any DAW or Synth parameter

Universal Compatibility – Complete compatibility with any music production app that accepts a MIDI controller including Ableton Live, Cubase, Logic, MPC Beats and more

Make Music Anywhere – Works with iOS devices for use with apps including Garageband, via the Apple Lightning to USB Camera Adapter (sold separately)

