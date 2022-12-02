Apple’s new Studio Display elevates your workstation from $1,499 lows (Save $100+)

Amazon is now offering one of the first chances to save on the recently-released Apple Studio Display. Discounting several different configurations, pricing starts at $1,499 shipped for the stand offering and is down from the usual $1,599 price tag. Delivering only the second discount yet from the retailer, you’re looking at $100 in savings that beats our previous mention from earlier in the fall by an extra $1.

Arriving as a new, more affordable version of the Pro Display XDR, the new Apple Studio Display is designed to pair with the new Mac Studio and all of the other M1/M2 machines. Measuring 27 inches, the 5K monitor is packed with the latest features from Apple including a 12MP FaceTime camera backed by Center Stage. The studio-quality mics and 6-speaker sound system are balanced by the A13 chip. Around back there is a single Thunderbolt 3 port with 96W host charging, as well as three downstream USB-C ports for connecting in peripherals and the like.

Studio Display brings a stunning all-screen design with narrow borders and a refined, all-aluminum enclosure that houses an advanced set of features in a slim profile. Its built-in stand allows the user to tilt the display up to 30 degrees. To meet the needs of a variety of workspaces, Studio Display also offers a tilt- and height-adjustable stand option with a counterbalancing arm that makes the display feel weightless as it is adjusted. A VESA mount adapter option is also available, and supports landscape or portrait orientation for even more flexibility.

