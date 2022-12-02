Apple’s new Studio Display elevates your workstation from $1,499 lows (Save $100+)

Rikka Altland -
AmazonApplemac accessories
Save $100+ From $1,499

Amazon is now offering one of the first chances to save on the recently-released Apple Studio Display. Discounting several different configurations, pricing starts at $1,499 shipped for the stand offering and is down from the usual $1,599 price tag. Delivering only the second discount yet from the retailer, you’re looking at $100 in savings that beats our previous mention from earlier in the fall by an extra $1.

Arriving as a new, more affordable version of the Pro Display XDR, the new Apple Studio Display is designed to pair with the new Mac Studio and all of the other M1/M2 machines. Measuring 27 inches, the 5K monitor is packed with the latest features from Apple including a 12MP FaceTime camera backed by Center Stage. The studio-quality mics and 6-speaker sound system are balanced by the A13 chip. Around back there is a single Thunderbolt 3 port with 96W host charging, as well as three downstream USB-C ports for connecting in peripherals and the like. 

Apple Studio Display models on sale:

Heading into the weekend, all of today’s best discounts are then up for grabs in our Apple guide. You’ll find some clearance pricing live on two of Apple’s more eye-catching releases, with the $100 off all-time low price cut on Apple’s 12.9-inch Magic Keyboard being joined by the best price ever on Apple’s official MagSafe charger at $19.50.

Apple Studio Display features:

Studio Display brings a stunning all-screen design with narrow borders and a refined, all-aluminum enclosure that houses an advanced set of features in a slim profile. Its built-in stand allows the user to tilt the display up to 30 degrees. To meet the needs of a variety of workspaces, Studio Display also offers a tilt- and height-adjustable stand option with a counterbalancing arm that makes the display feel weightless as it is adjusted. A VESA mount adapter option is also available, and supports landscape or portrait orientation for even more flexibility.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Apple

Here you'll find all of the best Apple deals across every product category, including Macs, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and more.
mac accessories

About the Author

Rikka Altland

Rikka Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Today’s best game deals: Metroid Dread $40, Death...
J.Crew Factory takes up to 60% off sitewide + extra 60%...
Elevation Lab waterproof AirTag Vault cases are great s...
Count down to the holidays with LEGO’s 2022 Advent Ca...
Gift AeroGarden’s regularly up to $165 Harvest Sl...
HomePod mini wasn’t on sale for Black Friday, now...
Score the kids (yourself) a life-size Mario Kart electr...
Lutron’s popular Caseta Smart Dimmer Switch kit w...
Load more...
Show More Comments