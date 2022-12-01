Insanely rare deals on Teenage Engineering gear up to $200 off: OP-Z 25% off, PO Capcom, more

Teenage Engineering deals are now live for the holidays! TE is a brand we have featured around here a number of times for its wild musical gadgets, content creator gear, tech oddities, and more. But one thing we have almost never seen before is Teenage Engineering deals. The brand is just one of those outfits that never really has any sales, whether that’s on the official site or elsewhere. But this year it is feeling particularly festive with the launch of its holiday gift shop event. We are now tracking some of the best prices ever on its audio/video synthesizers, Street Fighter and Mega Man Pocket Operator music makers, and more. If you’re intersted in the brand or are looking for a unique or, frankly, amazing musical gift this year, don’t miss this sale.

Holiday Teenage Engineering deals:

From its pocket-sized instruments and audio collaboration with IKEA to its wild iOS-connected OP-Z video sequencing synthesizer, record cutting vinyl player, OP-1, and its singing wooden Bluetooth speaker choir, there’s no one quite like Teenage Engineering out there. I have personally been a big fan of its gear for years now and it just keeps pushing the boundaries of creativity and design around every corner.

If you were going to knock it for anything it would be the steep price tags and lack of any regular sale prices – the brand almost never puts its gear on sale…until today. You’ll will find some of the more affordable gear on Amazon at full price with slight drops here and there, mainly the Pocket Operator synths (great gifts for musicians that don’t totally break the bank), but other than that deals are essentially unheard of. We will break out the gear you’ll find in its 2022 holiday gift shop that is on sale below.

You’ll also want to dive into our coverage of the brand’s magical new Mac/iOS TX-6 audio interface synth combo as well as its “poor man’s modular” synth rigs starting from just $149.

OP–Z features:

OP–Z is a portable 16-track multimedia synthesizer and sequencer with a range of sample and synthesis based sounds. sequence music, visuals, lights and more, all from your OP–Z. iOS and android companion app available…preloaded with 16 sample packs, each containing 24 samples…12 synthesis based sound engines, for a wide range of sound…2 separate fx-buses, shared across all instrument tracks…fx include delay, reverb, chorus and more…image, 3D graphics and DMX light sequencing.

