Lutron’s popular Caseta Smart Dimmer Switch kit works with HomeKit at $80 (Reg. $100)

Amazon is currently offering the Lutron Caseta Smart Dimmer Switch Starter Kit for $79.95 shipped. Marking the first discount since back in March, today’s offer is delivering a 20% price cut from the usual $100 going rate and about as rare of a markdown as you’ll find. It’s only the second chance to save this year, too. Even as more and more brands enter the market of trying to replace your existing light switches, Lutron’s Caseta ecosystem still provides one of the more reliable platforms for building out whole-home smart lighting. This starter kit includes everything you need to get started with the platform right out of the box and comes centered around the required bridge. From there, you’re also getting an in-wall dimmer light switch which can also be controlled by the Pico remote. That’s of course alongside support for HomeKit, Alexa, and Assistant to round out the package. Head below for more.

If you’re not looking to fully invest in the Caseta ecosystem, going with Leviton’s Decora Smart Dimmer at $41 lets you make out for less. This alternative pairs right to your Wi-Fi in order to yield Siri, Alexa, and Assistant support with a standalone design. It offers much of the same dimming features as the lead deal for less, but doesn’t include a secondary pico remote.

As the week comes to a close, all of the other best discounts for this Friday are up for grabs in our smart home guide. There are plenty of offers for Siri, Alexa, and Assistant setups, but our favorite right now is delivering the best price yet on Govee’s latest Glide Hexa Pro smart light panels. Taking $100 off the usual price tag, this new all-time low drops the modular panels down to $150 for the first time.

Lutron Caseta Smart Dimmer Kit features:

Adjusting lights and shades from a smart phone has never been easier more reliable or affordable Experience the ultimate convenience with the Lutron Caseta Wireless dimmer Pico remote control and Smart Bridge. The wireless dimmer gives you the ability to set the right light for any activity whether it’s reading watching TV entertaining or having a casual dinner.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

