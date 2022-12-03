Count down to the holidays with LEGO’s 2022 Advent Calendars: Day 3

A tradition of the holiday season here around 9to5Toys; each December we dive in to see what the latest LEGO Advent Calendars have in store. And for 2022, there’s so much to be excited about. With 24 days of different creations on tap, we’ll be taking a day-by-day look to highlight all of the miniature creations, minifigures, and other builds in the countdown to the end of the month. This year, we’re taking a look at what’s included with the latest LEGO Star Wars and Marvel kits. So whether you’re following along at home or just checking out the builds to get in on the festivities, be sure to head below the fold to see how the 2022 Star Wars and Marvel LEGO Advent Calendars stack up.

LEGO Advent Calendars 2022 — Day 3

Star Wars — Droid Tri-Fighter

Continuing with the Clone Wars theming, Day 3 of the LEGO Star Wars Advent Calendar is assembling our first Separatist creation for the 2022 countdown. As the second mini-scale model in the set, the Droid Tri-Fighter arrives asa pretty exciting build that consists of 22 pieces and assembles a pretty faithful recreation of the vehicle. I love the color scheme and that the LEGO Group even tried to fit some variance in with the light blue piece.

It’s been so long since we’ve seen the ship in LEGO form period, and so I’m thrilled that it made the cut for today’s Advent Calendar inclusion. And if the first two days were any indication, tomorrow should see a pilot emerge as the gift behind door number four.

Marvel — Kyln Drone

As for Day 3 of the LEGO Marvel Advent Calendar, 2022 is seeing yet another brick-built creation, with the Guard Drone from The Kyln. Straight out of the first film, this 21-piece build assembles one of the drones from the prison that the Guardians of the Galaxy are sent to. It’s a pretty nice representation of the source material, and arrives at as close to minifigure-scale as possible. I am a big fan of the part usage and just how the entire build comes together.

LEGO Advent Calendars 2022 — Day 2

Star Wars — Clone Commander

Onto day two of the festive countdown, we’re getting the first minifigure of the LEGO Star Wars Advent Calendar. Fitting in perfectly with yesterday’s Republic Gunship, there is a Clone Commander figure. This marks the third appearance of the high-ranking trooper since originally debuting in the UCS version of the transport vehicle last year. Since then, it has been released in the Clone Minifigure Pack, and now in the holiday set.

All told, it’s still a pretty cool figure and even though I almost wish a standard Clone Trooper was included instead, this is a nice option for builders to score the unique figure.

Marvel — Presents

After a pretty solid start to the LEGO Marvel Advent Calendar yesterday, we have our first disappointing build for 2022. Assembling a little ensemble of presents, the day two of the countdown stacks up to a pair of brick-built presents. There’s not too much to say about the inclusion today other than it’s neat to see Quill’s iconic Awesome Mix cassette included as well as what seems to be a pair of headphones. Hopefully day three delivers something a little more exciting though.

LEGO Advent Calendars 2022 — Day 1

Star Wars — Republic Gunship

Kicking off the very first day of the LEGO Star Wars Advent Calendar for 2022, we have a build right out of the Clone Wars! After its UCS debut last year, it’s exciting to see the Republic Gunship get the miniature treatment. Assembled out of 25 bricks, this model fits right in the palm of your hand and delivers one of the more exciting ships from the Prequel Trilogy.

Some of the miniature builds in the yearly Advent Calendars can be on the disappointing side, but this Gunship is certainly an exciting model. I love how all of the key features are there, with just enough pops of color from the green and red bricks to accent its signature white design. Hopefully this won’t be all we see of the Clone Wars theming throughout the rest of the countdown, but for now we’ll just have to wait for day two tomorrow.

Marvel — Star-Lord

Over on the Marvel side of the LEGO Advent Calendar action for 2022, we’re being greeted with the first minifigure from the countdown. Behind door number one is Star-Lord, rocking his Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 1 look. The red Ravager suit pairs with some rocket boot accessories and his classic Quad Blasters to round out the figure. Peter Quill here isn’t exclusive to this festive kit, but makes for a nice inclusion and sets the pace for the rest of the GotG-themed creations. So all-in-all, a very nice start!

More on the LEGO Star Wars 2022 Advent Calendar:

Fans will discover a surprise brick-built toy behind every door of the 2022 LEGO Star Wars Advent Calendar (75340) in the run-up to Christmas. It features 8 LEGO Star Wars characters, including C-3PO and R2-D2 in holiday sweaters decorated with each other’s portraits, a Gonk Droid dressed as Santa and Darth Vader in a summer outfit from LEGO Star Wars Summer Vacation on Disney+

