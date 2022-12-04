Bundle Jackery’s Explorer 290 power station and SolarSaga 100W panel for $352 (Save $198)

Through the end of the day, Best Buy is now offering the Jackery Explorer 290 Portable Power Station for $351.98 shipped bundled with a SolarSaga 100W Panel. That’s down from the usual $550 going rate for the package in order to deliver the best value of the year. The $198 discount is well under our previous mention from earlier in the year at $48 below that last discount. Perfect for powering the tailgate through the end of the season or just having some extra juice around the house in case of emergencies, having this package on-hand will ensure all of your gear is always ready to go. The Jackery Explorer 290 delivers 200W of power output with a variety of ports ranging from a full AC outlet to 2.4A USB. Plus, the bundled SolarSaga panel completes the off-grid setup for refueling just from the sun. Head below for more.

Save even more and opt for the Jackery Explorer 240 Power Station at $200 instead. This alternative packs much of the same features as the lead discount, but with a less versatile 240Wh internal battery. There’s still an AC outlet here, as well as a pair of 2.4A USB ports and a solar panel input. If your camping kit doesn’t call for that heavy of power usage, going with the Explorer 240 is a great way to pocket some extra cash. You can learn more in our hands-on review.

Then be sure to check out all of the weekend’s other best environmentally-friendly deals up for grabs over in our Green Deals guide. We’re about to head into a new week and even though the Black Friday and Cyber Monday discounts have come and gone, there’s still plenty of different ways to save some green on green gear for around the house, the tool shed, and more.

More on the Jackery Explorer 290 bundle:

200-Watt continuous/400-Watt peak output, easy to carry: explorer290 is smaller and lighter and offers enough electricity, so you can carry it all the time to everywhere. Solar generator SG290: Jackery solar generator SG290 (explorer 290 plus 1 x solar panel 100-Watt) is a perfect combination for customers, it brings you clean, quiet, portable green power for daily life, with no fear of power outages. With its eco-friendly and quiet features, explorer 290 is 1 of the best investments for your outdoor life, no extra-setup time is required for explorer 290 compared with the traditional RV system.

