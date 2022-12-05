First discount lands on ASUS Cloud Gaming Chromebook Vibe CX55 Flip at $660 (Save $70)

Amazon is now offering the ASUS Chromebook Vibe CX55 Flip for $659.99 shipped. Typically fetching $730, you’re looking at the very first chance to save on the new release with $70 knocked off the MSRP. This one just launched earlier in the fall and arrives not only as an all-time low, but also the first discount yet on any of the new Cloud Gaming Chromebooks. This Chromebook Vibe CX55 Flip from ASUS arrives with a 15.6-inch HD display and comes backed by a 144Hz touchscreen. All powered by the Intel i5 processor, there’s also a 256GB SSD and 16GB of RAM that enable Chrome OS to handle multitasking on top of its cloud gaming capabilities that you can read all about at 9to5Google. Three USB-C slots round out the package alongside HDMI, SUB-A slots, and a microSD card reader.

Gaming on a trackpad is hardly the right look, and so picking up Logitech’s G305 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Mouse at $29 is a great way to use your savings. It packs a simple form-factor that still arrives with six programmable buttons to go alongside its hero 12,000 DPI sensor and 250-hour battery life that means you can leave it in your bag in-between gaming sessions.

Right now we are tracking plenty of different Chromebook models on sale, with Acer’s latest Chromebook Spin 714 leading the way at an all-time low price of $479. This is down from the usual $729 price tag and delivering a higher-end experience that ditches the detachable keyboard design that you’ll find on the Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 that’s also on sale for its best price yet at $300.

ASUS Chromebook Vibe CX55 Flip features:

ASUS Chromebook Vibe CX55 Flip is engineered with a striking aesthetic and powerful components for non-stop cloud gaming — with an immersive 144 Hz Full HD display, accurate anti-ghosting keyboard and ultra-fast WiFi 6 technology. The all-new design features a distinctive look that’s both stylish and durable, with exclusive color-blocked WASD keycaps that bring flair to online play. Easy access to 1000+ games through cloud gaming platforms like NVIDIA GeForce NOW, Amazon Luna and Xbox Cloud Gaming. Get ready for next-level gaming adventures — with ASUS Chromebook Vibe CX55 Flip.

