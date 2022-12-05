LG’s 2022 AirPlay 2 Gallery OLED TVs with up to $600 in gift cards from $1,697 (Up to $2,300 off)

BuyDig is now throwing ins one bonus Visa gift cards alongside price drops on the 2022 model LG G2 Series Class OLED evo Gallery Edition Smart TVs. You can score the 65-inch model with a $150 gift card for $1,997 shipped. Regularly up to $3,000 and more like $2,496 on Amazon where it is now listed at the same price without the extra Visa credit, today’s deal is the lowest price we can find with at least $650 in savings. You’re looking at LG’s latest OLED gallery-style smart TV “that leaves virtually no gap when you hang” it on the wall. Joining the α9 Gen5 AI processor, it features a 120Hz refresh rate alongside NVIDIA G-SYNC, FreeSync Premium, and VRR to power through your gaming setup on top of Alexa and Google Assistant voice commands. Apple HomeKit gear and AirPlay 2 support combine with four HDMI 2.1 inputs, built-in Wi-Fi 6, and three USB ports. More details and deals below.

More LG G2 OLED deals:

LG G2 55-inch OLED evo Gallery $1,697 (Reg. $2,200) With $150 Visa gift card

(Reg. $2,200) LG G2 77-inch OLED evo Gallery $3,697 (Reg. $4,000) With $400 Visa gift card

(Reg. $4,000) LG G2 84-inch OLED evo Gallery $4,797 (Reg. $6,500) With $600 Visa gift card

(Reg. $6,500)

Speaking of smart 4K TV deals, this morning saw Amazon’s new 65-inch Omni QLED 4K Fire TV with art mode drop back down to $600 shipped from the regular $800 price tag. This brand new release is now sitting at the second-lowest price ever and be sure to check out the deal we spotted on Govee’s home theater upgrade kit.

LG G2 OLED evo Gallery Smart TV features:

Experience our brightest OLED ever in a stunning new gallery design that hugs the wall* for the ultimate balance of form and function to bring you the most premium TV entertainment experience possible. LG Brightness Booster Max works with our a9 processor and advanced picture algorithms to give you our brightest OLED performance. Make the impossible possible with our latest α9 Gen5 AI Processor 4K, engineered exclusively for LG OLED to automatically adjust your settings to improve picture and sound qualities based on whatever you’re watching. With no backlight to dull their impact, over 8 million self-lit pixels achieve deep blacks for crisp contrast, so you can see subtle details.

