Apple’s M2 MacBook Air arrives well before Christmas at all-time low of $1,049 (Save $150)

If you missed out on the Black Friday pricing that had gone live last month on Apple’s latest M2 MacBook Air, there’s another chance to put it under the Christmas tree for less. Right now, Amazon is offering the 256GB model for $1,049 shipped in all four colors. That’s down from the usual $1,199 price tag and matching the all-time low at $150 off. We’ve still only seen this price a handful of times at this point, with today’s offer arriving as one of the last times you’ll be able to lock-in delivery ahead of Christmas.

Apple’s all-new M2 MacBook Air comes powered by its latest in-house chip and pairs with a refreshed form-factor. The 13-inch Liquid Retina Display sports a 500-nit brightness to complete the P3 wide color support and pairs with a 1080p FaceTime camera with three-mic array and Spatial Audio-enabled speakers. Though the real highlight has to be the return of MagSafe charging, which pairs with other I/O like dual Thunderbolt ports. Learn more about the entry-level configuration’s performance over at 9to5Mac. Then head below for more.

But if you don’t need the M2 performance gains, there really is still something to be said from the original M1 MacBook Air. You might be skipping MagSafe and the sleek new colorways, but will score much of the same lightweight package with even more sizable savings attached. Starting at $800, you’ll be able to save $199 thanks to clearance pricing from Amazon.

Halfway through another work week and all of the best discounts are now up for grabs in our Apple guide. Today has already had two notable price cuts go live, with the best price of the year going live on Apple’s latest Magic Keyboard for 11-inch iPad Pro at $210. Not to mention, an assortment of refurbished Apple Watch Series 7 models from $260.

M2 MacBook Air features:

The redesigned MacBook Air is more portable than ever and weighs just 2.7 pounds. It’s the incredibly capable laptop that lets you work, play or create just about anything — anywhere. Get more done faster with a next-generation 8-core CPU, up to 10-core GPU and up to 24GB of unified memory. Go all day and into the night, thanks to the power-efficient performance of the Apple M2 chip.

