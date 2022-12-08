Apple Watch SE 2 lands at new all-time low of $210 ahead of the holidays (Reg. $249)

Amazon is now offering a better than Black Friday price on the latest Apple Watch SE 2nd Gen at $209.99 shipped with the price automatically dropping at checkout. Normally fetching $249, you’re looking at a new all-time low of $39 off. This is $19 below our previous mention from over the Thanksgiving Week shopping event and the best since launching back in September. Apple Watch SE 2 arrives as a more affordable take on the company’s flagship wearables with much of the same design. Running watchOS 9, you’re looking at the ability to track everything from runs to heart rate and sleep, with a new onboard compass also supplementing the fitness journey. There’s also crash detection and more packed into the Retina Display-backed build with added water resistance for handling daily wear in the shower or tagging along on swims.

Head over to our roundup of the best Apple Watch bands for plenty of options from $5 for some additional ways to stylize your new wearable. Apple’s in-house Watch bands have long been a sore subject when it comes to pricing, so going with a third-party alternative is a great idea. Get a closer look at our curated list for all of the best bands for notable offerings from other manufacturers like Pad & Quill, Nomad, and more.

Speaking of price cuts that are well below what we saw go live over Thanksgiving Week, we’re tracking quite a few different offers now that the week is drawing to a close in our Apple guide. An easy highlight from the batch has Apple’s latest Magic Keyboard for 11-inch iPad Pro down at its lowest price of the year following an $89 discount to $210.

Apple Watch SE 2 features:

All the essentials to help you monitor your fitness, keep connected, track your health, and stay safe. Now up to 20 percent faster, with features like Crash Detection and enhanced workout metrics, it’s a better value than ever. Available in a range of sizes and colors, with dozens of bands to choose from and watch faces with complications tailored to whatever you’re into. Get help when you need it with Crash Detection, Fall Detection, and Emergency SOS. Get deep insights into your health, including notifications if you have an irregular rhythm or an unusually high or low heart rate.

