Apple’s 11-inch M1 iPad Pro sees $199 refurbished discount to $600, more

Today Woot is launching a refurbished iPad sale, marking down a collection of previous-generation iPadOS devices in the process. Shipping is free for Prime members, with a $6 fee applying in any other case. Headlining all of the different price cuts, Apple’s 11-inch M1 iPad Pro from 2021 is now starting at $599.99 for the Wi-Fi 128GB model. That’s down from the original $799 price tag and landing at the second-best price we’ve ever seen thanks to the $199 in savings.

All powered by the M1 chip, Apple’s now previous-generation iPad Pro is centered around the 11-inch Liquid Retina display and Thunderbolt connectivity much like its newer counterpart. That’s on top of Wi-Fi 6, Face ID, and all-day battery life, alongside staples in the iPadOS lineup like Apple Pencil support and more. Ideal for everything from media consumption to digital artistry and other work, the compact iPad Pro delivers plenty of power in a portable package that’s well below the newer M2 model. Includes a 90-day warranty. Get a closer look in our coverage over at 9to5Mac and then head below for more details.

Though whether you opt for the largest or smallest M1 iPad, using your savings to pick up the second-generation Apple Pencil is a no brainer. Ideal for making the most out of either screen and its drawing, writing, and precision input potential, this is an essential add-on whether it’s for creating digital art or just making the most of the form-factor at $122.

And speaking of must-have accessories for the iPad on sale above, Apple’s latest Magic Keyboard will complement the experience at its best price of the year. Dropping down to $210 in both white and black styles, this keyboard folio is $89 off and marking a rare chance to bring the unique floating hinge design with built-in trackpad to your iPad Pro workstation for the lowest price in years.

Apple M1 11-inch iPad Pro features:

iPad Pro features the powerful Apple M1 chip with next-level performance and all-day battery life.2 The Liquid Retina display on the 11-inch iPad Pro is not only gorgeous, but super portable.1 Wi-Fi 6 for incredibly fast download speeds. And a front camera with Center Stage keeps you in frame automatically during video calls. iPad Pro has pro cameras and a LiDAR Scanner for stunning photos, videos, and immersive AR.

