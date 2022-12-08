OtterBox’s iPhone 14 power bank with MagSafe passthrough charging hits $35 (Reg. $70)

Verizon Wireless is now offering the OtterBox 5K MagSafe Power Bank for $34.99 shipped when code HOL22SALE has been applied at checkout. Normally fetching $70, like you’ll currently pay at Amazon, today’s offer amounts to 50% in savings. This is well below our previous $52 mention and marking a new all-time low. Sporting a 5,000mAh internal battery as you’ll likely have gathered from its name, OtterBox’s MagSafe Power Bank powers up your iPhone 14, as well as previous-generation 13 and 12 series handsets with a magnetic design that sticks right to the back of your handset. Its 7.5W output is on par with what you’d expect from even the official offering, though OtterBox takes the experience one step further by allowing you to refuel the battery with another MagSafe charger on top of its dual direction USB-C charging port. You can get a better idea of what to expect in our Tested with 9to5Toys review, as well.

Normally we’d recommend one of Anker’s popular power banks for an alternative in the MagSafe accessory space, but today’s lead deal is as good as it gets. At $35, you really aren’t going to find an option that sells for less from a trusted brand, let alone one that offers some of the more novel features like MagSafe passthrough charging.

But if you’re looking for something a bit more capable, today is also seeing a discount on Apple’s own official MagSafe Battery Pack. On sale alongside a lineup of its other in-house iPhone accessories, you’re looking at one of the best prices ever at $75. That’s down from the usual $99 price tag and delivering a more streamlined way to refuel away from home with the same 7.5W speeds offered by the lead deal.

OtterBox 5K MagSafe Power Bank features:

Innovative battery pack for MagSafe keeps iPhone charged on the go. Simply click onto iPhone or OtterBox case for MagSafe for a boost of extra power on the spot. Wireless Power Bank for MagSafe is sleek, powerful and versatile. Keep it handy to supplement your iPhone’s power everywhere you need it.

