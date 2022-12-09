Anker RoboVacs and mops undercut Black Friday at up to $270 off with deals from $140

We are once again tracking some massive price drops on Anker’s popular RoboVac lineup, some of which are now beating the Black Friday offers. First up, you can score its latest model RoboVac L35 Hybrid+ Robotic Vacuum and Mop at $219.99 shipped. Regularly $400, this is $10 under the Black Friday deal and the lowest we have tracked since it released in this past August. You’re looking at the latest model in the Anker eufy RoboVac lineup that delivers both autonomous mopping and vacuuming action in one unit. An impressive 3,200Pa suction power joins a host of intelligent features including, but not limited to, voice/smartphone control, user-created no-go zones, LiDAR technology for creating real-time maps of your spaces, and organized Z-shaped paths. The three selectable water flow levels on the mop provide further customization alongside virtual boundary settings in case there are areas of your home you don’t want to get wet. Get a closer look in our launch coverage and head below for more RoboVac deals.

RoboVac L35 Hybrid features:

iPath Laser Navigation: Using advanced LiDAR technology to scan your home, RoboVac can build a real-time map to navigate its way through your space precisely. It also uses a Z-shaped path for a more efficient clean.

Ultra-Strong 3,200 Pa Suction: 4 levels of suction with up to 3,200 Pa of power ensure that dirt, crumbs, pet hair, and more are efficiently removed from hard floors and carpets for a superior clean.

Controllable Water Tank: RoboVac’s 200 ml electronic water tank can be conveniently controlled via the app to allow you to switch between 3 water flow levels when cleaning different floor types.

Multi-Floor Mapping: RoboVac can create maps for up to 3 levels in your home. It will also automatically recognize the floor it’s on once you set it down. The saved map includes both room layouts and custom preferences such as No-Go Zones.

