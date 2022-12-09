Buy a $100 Apple gift card and score a FREE $10 Amazon credit ahead of the holidays

Amazon today is offering a rare chance to save on Apple Gift Cards with a new promotion to add some extra credit into your holiday shopping routine. Right now, you can score a $100 gift card with an extra $10 Amazon credit with free email delivery when you apply code APPLEGC at checkout. Those who want a physical card to stuff a stocking with can lock-in the same promotion with code APPLEPGC. This is marking the second-best value we’ve seen this year and comes within $5 of our previous Target mention from over the Thanksgiving Week celebration. Deals on Apple gift cards have been hard to come by these days, so this promotion is a great option for locking in a discounted Apple Music subscription or knocking the price down on any other steaming service. Not to mention, being able to save on apps, games, and much more, or just spreading some holiday cheer come the end of the month. Head below for additional details.

Be sure to swing by our apps and games deal hub for a variety of ways to lock-in even more savings. On top of the value offered by the featured promotion, you can use the Apple credit to score some of the deals in our ongoing roundup of all of the best iOS app deals. With plenty of already-discounted games for your iPhone and iPad, as well as some productivity apps for the Mac, there are plenty of ways to lock-in even deeper deals with the featured Apple gift card promotion.

Heading into the weekend, all of today’s other best deals are now up for the taking in our Apple guide. Including clearance prices on previous-generation accessories to the returns of Black Friday pricing on plenty of other gear, there are some notable offers up for grabs as we head into the weekend.

More on Apple Gift Cards:

For all things Apple — iPad, AirPods, Apple Watch, iPhone, MacBook, iCloud, accessories, and more

Perfect for App Store purchases and subscriptions — get apps, games, music, movies, TV shows, and more

The ideal gift to say happy birthday, thank you, congratulations, and more

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!