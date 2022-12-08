Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Divinity Original Sin 2, SPHAZE, Hyperforma, more

Your Thursday edition of the best Mac and iOS app deals are now live and waiting for you down below courtesy of Apple’s digital storefronts. You’ll also want to check out today’s collection of Apple MagSafe charging gear deals as well as its Find My wallet, this $199 discount on the 11-inch M1 iPad Pro, and everything else right here. As for the app deals, highlights include Divinity – Original Sin 2, SPHAZE, Hyperforma, Steam: Rails to Riches, Eight-Minute Empire, and more. Head below for a closer look at today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Best Cyber Monday Mac and iOS app deals

iOS Universal: SPHAZE: Sci-fi puzzle game: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Remote NumPad Keyboard: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: File Explorer & Player: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Sandbox Planet: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: ACDSee Pro: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Divinity – Original Sin 2: $13 (Reg. $25)

iOS Universal: Hyperforma Premium: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Eight-Minute Empire: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Istanbul: Digital Edition: $4 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Steam: Rails to Riches: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Sleepin’ Guy: $1 (Reg. $4)

Mac: Divinity: Original Sin 2: $18 (Reg. $45)

Mac: Divinity – Original Sin Enhanced Edition: $14 (Reg. $40)

Mac: Magic Battery: $1 (Reg. $2)

Today’s best game deals: 2022 Game Awards Xbox sale with over 100 titles from $5, more

More iOS apps still alive:

iOS Universal: Eschery – Relaxing Idle Puzzle: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Charging Animations: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Blur Photo·: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: BATTLESHIP: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: 7Days : Backer: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Hour Blocks: Day Planner: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Reeflex Pro Camera: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Doom & Destiny Advanced: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Underworld Office- Novel Game: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: HoloVista: $3 (Reg. $5)

Mac: Folder Icons: $3 (Reg. $5)

More on Divinity – Original Sin 2:

Create a hero and change a world. A flesh-eating Elf, an Imperial Lizard or an Undead, risen from the grave? Discover how the world reacts differently to who – or what – you are. Gather your party and develop relationships with your companions. Blast your opponents in deep, tactical, turn-based combat. Use the environment as a weapon, use height to your advantage, and manipulate the elements themselves to seal your victory. Explore the vast and layered world of Rivellon alone or in a party of up to 4 players in drop-in/drop-out cooperative play. Go anywhere, unleash your imagination, and explore endless ways to interact with the world.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!