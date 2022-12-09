SanDisk’s 128GB USB-C flash drive is a great stocking stuffer at $16 (Matching Amazon low)

Amazon is now offering the SanDisk 128GB Ultra Dual Luxe USB-C flash drive for $15.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $20 at Amazon for most of this year, it started to drop slightly in the fall before hitting the same $16 Amazon all-time we are seeing today for Black Friday. Making for a wonderful stocking stuffer just about anyone will get some use out of, this is also one of those nice all-metal models that delivers both USB-C and USB-A connectivity to work alongside modern MacBooks and a plethora of other gear out there with no adapters needed. It provides 128GB of storage space and a keychain-ready design as well. Head below for even more stocking stuffer-worthy flash drive deals.

If the model above isn’t working for you, we are also still tracking a range of deals on options from Samsung, Kingston, PNY, and more. Joining additional dual USB models, you’ll also find some Lightning-equipped variants for direct connection to iPhone, and more:

If you’re in the market for some more substantial storage gear, holiday pricing remains on some of the best portable SSDs out there including the SanDisk 1TB Extreme. This one is still sitting at the $100 Amazon low alongside even more right here. But you’ll want to jump in as soon as possible – pricing will likely start slide any minute now.

SanDisk 128GB Dual Luxe USB-C flash drive features:

The all-metal, 2-in-1 flash drive with a reversible USB Type-C and a traditional Type-A connector.

Seamlessly move content between your USB Type-C smartphone, tablets and Macs and USB Type-A computers.

Free up space on your USB Type-C smartphone so you can take more photos.

Automatically back up photos using the SanDisk Memory Zone app.

