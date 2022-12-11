HyperX’s white SoloCast USB Condenser Microphone falls 33% to new all-time low of $40

Amazon is now offering the HyperX SoloCast USB Condenser Microphone in a white colorway for $39.99 shipped. Normally going for $60, this 33% discount mark a new all-time low price for this colorway while coming within $5 of the all-time low we’ve tracked for any colorway. This microphone is outfitted with a cardioid polar pickup pattern to reject background noise while picking you up clearly for your friends and viewers to hear. The small build here is designed for minimal setups while taking up little space on your desktop and making traveling easier to boot. All you have to do to start using the microphone is plug in the USB connection to the SoloCast and you’re set. Be sure to check out our hands-on review to learn more and keep reading below.

Looking for another option to compare against the SoloCast? You could instead grab the Razer Seiren Mini USB Condenser Microphone at the same $40 price point, though this model doesn’t go above $50 normally. This mic has a cardioid pickup pattern with similar plug-n-play functionality to the HyperX option above. One feature you do lose out on here is tap-to-mute, which can be very handy while streaming in noisy environments. Otherwise, these two microphones are essentially the same with the HyperX stand having some more adjustments than the Razer one.

Be sure to stop by our PC gaming hub for the latest deals on hardware and peripherals. Looking to upgrade your mouse situation? We’re still tracking Razer’s latest Viper V2 Pro HyperSpeed Wireless Gaming Mouse at the all-time low price of $111. There’s a Focus Pro 30K optical sensor, gen 3 optical switches, and HyperSpeed wireless connectivity with your PC. The battery will last for up to 80 hours on a single charge, and there’s even on-mouse DPI controls so you can toggle between five different stages without needing to use the software.

HyperX SoloCast USB Condenser Microphone features:

For video editors, streamers, and gamers looking for a USB microphone with great sound quality, the HyperX SoloCast is a must have. Get 24-bit, 96kHz recordings with the SoloCast’s high bit depth and sampling rate. It’s Plug N Play with a USB-C connection, making it simple to use, with some of our fan-favorite conveniences like the tap-to-mute sensor and LED mute indicator. The versatile microphone has a flexible, adjustable stand and is also compatible with most boom arms, so it can either sit on your desk or work mounted.

