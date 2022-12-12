Save 38% on CORSAIR’s K60 PRO TKL Optical-Mechanical Gaming Keyboard at new low of $80

Amazon is now offering the CORSAIR K60 PRO TKL Wired Optical-Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $79.99 shipped. Normally going for $130, this solid $50 price drop marks a new all-time low and is the second discount we’ve tracked. Coming equipped with CORSAIR’s OPX RGB Optical-Mechanical key switches, the K60 PRO TKL will have “hyper-fast input with 1.0mm actuation distance and smooth linear travel, guaranteed for 150 million keystrokes.” You will also have more desk space for your mouse as this keyboard is built with a 60% form factor. The detachable USB-C cable makes transporting the keyboard around and cable managing easier. Make this keyboard your own with the per-key RGB backlighting which can be configured within iCUE. Head below for more.

If you want to save some cash, you could instead go with the EVGA Z12 RGB Gaming Keyboard for $30. Unlike the CORSAIR option above, this is a membrane-style keyboard which means you get an IP32 spill rating for when those intense gaming sessions cause accidents. Five programmable macro keys will allow you to set up hotkeys and, as its name implies, macros for making more complex games easier to play. The RGB lighting is also a step down to a zone-based system that is customizable in the UNLEASH RGB software.

Be sure to stop by our PC gaming hub for the latest deals on hardware and peripherals. Looking to pick up a mobile gaming solution for the gamer in your life? We’re still tracking the Acer Nitro 5 i7/32GB/2TB/RTX 3070 Ti Gaming Laptop for $1,900, a $500 price drop and the second-lowest we’ve tracked. Packing the latest mobile processor from Intel with the i7-12700H, you’ll also find NVIDIA’s RTX 3070 Ti graphics card here as well, delivering a powerful on-the-go experience. Ready to handle DirectX 12 and ray-traced gaming, this laptop also packs a 15.6-inch 1440p 165Hz display so you can game just about anywhere.

CORSAIR K60 PRO TKL Wired Optical-Mechanical Keyboard features:

The CORSAIR K60 PRO TKL RGB Tenkeyless Optical-Mechanical Gaming Keyboard delivers style and performance with a durable brushed aluminum frame, compact tenkeyless design, and detachable USB Type-C cable for optimal portability. CORSAIR OPX optical-mechanical keyswitches boast a hyper-fast, smooth linear movement with a 1.0mm actuation distance to swiftly register inputs, so you can gain the competitive edge.

