Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: MIYAMOTO, SteamWorld Quest, iWriter, more

Monday morning’s best deals on Mac and iOS apps have now been organized for you below courtesy of Apple’s digital storefronts. Our software offers join some solid price drops on Apple’s latest-generation Apple Watch models with delivery in time for Christmas Day and prices starting from $350 shipped. As for the apps, highlights include titles like MIYAMOTO, SteamWorld Quest, Fallen of the Round, iWriter Pro, Inkflow Plus, Redshift Sky Pro, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best Mac and iOS app deals. 

iOS Universal: A Tale of Little Berry Forest: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Windy White Noise Sleep Sounds: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Inkflow Plus Visual Notebook: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: MIYAMOTO: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: SteamWorld Quest: $3 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Fallen of the Round: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: iWriter Pro: $6 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Redshift Sky Pro: $4 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Chess Pro by Mastersoft: $4 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Calzy: $2 (Reg. $5)

Mac: iWriter Pro: $10 (Reg. $12)

iOS Universal: Tiny Tanks!: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Stitch Photos: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Smart Closet – Your Stylist: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: iPlayTo – Media Cast: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Thunderspace Rain Sleep Sounds: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: DayCalc Pro – Note Calculator: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: ATOM RPG: $4 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Interloper: $2 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: NanoStudio 2: $9 (Reg. $17)

iOS Universal: Threema. The Secure Messenger: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: RePT- Reverse Pyramid Training: $8 (Reg. $10)

MIYAMOTO is a single player card game with a miniature board. Game art is simple and oriental world with Samurai. Also offers fast paced gameplay and strategy for mobile optimized. This game is not TCG/DCG. Like a Roguelike card game. The important tactics is when and where and which play your card. Random deck on each battles will not promise their results, It’s up to your tactics. Collect unique heroes and defeat MIYAMOTO.

