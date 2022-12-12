Today’s best game deals: Horizon Forbidden West $28.50, Mario games from $35, more

Holiday game deals continue with notable price drops on Nintendo Switch titles as well as a host of Xbox and PlayStation releases. If you’re still looking to score a copy of Horizon Forbidden West, you can now do so at $29.99. Retailers like GameStop, Best Buy, and Target have now dropped it back down to the 50% price drop we were tracking over the holidays last month for the lowest total we can find (this is the PS4 version that can be updated to PS5 free of charge). Shipping times and delivery fee thresholds vary at each retailer, but Target RedCard holders can score it for $28.49 shipped. Today’s deals come on the heels of the announcement of the DLC expansion for the game known as Burning Shores that will see protagonist Aloy “pursue a sinister threat in the untamed wilds of Los Angeles, now a treacherous volcanic archipelago.” But your otherwise scoring a copy of the main game here set across a new frontier featuring “lush forests, sunken cities, and towering mountains of a far-future America.” Players look to “uncover the secret behind Earth’s imminent collapse and unlock a hidden chapter in the ancient past.” Head below for the rest of today’s Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox game deals.
Today’s best game deals – Nintendo Switch
- Mario Strikers: Battle League $35 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario Odyssey $40 (Reg. $60)
- Sonic Frontiers $40 (Reg. $60)
- Kirby: Star Allies $40 (Reg. $60)
- Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze $40 (Reg. $60)
- New Super Mario Bros U Deluxe $40 (Reg. $60)
- Celeste $5 (Reg. $20)
- Hollow Knight $7.50 (Reg. $15)
- Hades $12.50 (Reg. $25)
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps $10 (Reg. $30)
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 $16 (Reg. $40)
- Untitled Goose Game $10 (Reg. $20)
- LEGO CITY Undercover $6 (Reg. $30)
- LEGO Harry Potter Collection $10 (Reg. $50)
- plus more LEGO eShop deals from $7.50
- Crypt of the NecroDancer $4 (Reg. $20)
- Hotline Miami Collection $12 (Reg. $15)
- Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe pre-order $60
PlayStation and Xbox:
***PlayStation End of Year sale live from $1.50
- Sonic Frontiers $40 (Reg. $60)
- Back 4 Blood $7 (Reg. $30)
- The Last of Us Part II $10 (Reg. $40)
- Resident Evil Village Gold ED $40 (Reg. $50)
- Dragon Age: Inquisition GOTY $6 (Reg. $40)
- Xbox holiday sale up to 80% off
- FIFA 23 from $30 (Reg. $60)
- Call of Duty: Vanguard $16 (Reg. $60+)
- Far Cry 6 $8 (Reg. $20+)
- Kingdom Hearts Melody of Memory $8 (Reg. $10+)
- PGA Tour 2K23 $30 (Reg. $60)
- Or on PS5 for $35 (Reg. $70)
- Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty pre-order $80
- Resident Evil 4 remake pre-orders now live at $60
Pre-orders:
- Assassin’s Creed Mirage pre-order $50
- Or with $10 gift card via Best Buy
- Dead Island 2 pre-orders from $70
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp pre-order $60
