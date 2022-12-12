Today’s best game deals: Horizon Forbidden West $28.50, Mario games from $35, more

Holiday game deals continue with notable price drops on Nintendo Switch titles as well as a host of Xbox and PlayStation releases. If you’re still looking to score a copy of Horizon Forbidden West, you can now do so at $29.99. Retailers like GameStop, Best Buy, and Target have now dropped it back down to the 50% price drop we were tracking over the holidays last month for the lowest total we can find (this is the PS4 version that can be updated to PS5 free of charge). Shipping times and delivery fee thresholds vary at each retailer, but Target RedCard holders can score it for $28.49 shipped. Today’s deals come on the heels of the announcement of the DLC expansion for the game known as Burning Shores that will see protagonist Aloy “pursue a sinister threat in the untamed wilds of Los Angeles, now a treacherous volcanic archipelago.” But your otherwise scoring a copy of the main game here set across a new frontier featuring “lush forests, sunken cities, and towering mountains of a far-future America.” Players look to “uncover the secret behind Earth’s imminent collapse and unlock a hidden chapter in the ancient past.” Head below for the rest of today’s Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox game deals.

Today’s best game deals – Nintendo Switch

***Check out the new Super Mario Bros. movie trailer

PlayStation and Xbox:

***PlayStation End of Year sale live from $1.50

Pre-orders:

