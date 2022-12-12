Wyze smart lock works with Alexa and Google Assistant at $90 (Reg. $130)

Amazon is now offering the Wyze Lock Wi-Fi and Bluetooth Smart Lock for $89.98 shipped. Typically fetching $130, you’re looking at a $40 discount that delivers one of the best prices of the year. This comes within $3 of the 2022 low and has only been beaten once before this year. Wyze Lock brings smart home tech to the front door complete with auto-unlock, smartphone control, and a simple 15-minute installation. Included alongside the lock itself, you’re also getting the Wi-Fi gateway that brings Alexa integration, out of home control, and more into the mix. Google Assistant support was also folded into the mix to round out the feature set which you can learn more about in our hands-on review.

A great add-on for expanding the capabilities of your new smart lock is the companion Wyze Lock Keypad. This accessory helps get family members or roommates who aren’t quite sold on the smart features onboard with the ability to set and share various number codes using the physical keypad. And clocking in at $30, you’ll still be able to make out for less than the lead deal typically sold for.

If you’re shopping for smart home gear as a gift ahead of the holiday season, I just broke down some of the best options out there. In my annual gift guide, this year I comb through some popular options for any budget starting at $25. Including smart plugs to sensors, accenting lighting and more, all of the top brands are making the cut.

Wyze Lock features:

Lock or unlock your door from anywhere using the Wyze app. Wyze Lock connects to your WiFi via the included Wyze Lock Gateway. Enable auto-lock and auto-unlock to never have to think about keys or codes again.

