Android app deals of the day: DISTRAINT 1 and 2, Defense Zone 3, Hexologic, more

It is now time for the Tuesday afternoon edition of the best Android game and app deals courtesy of Google Play. Alongside today’s offers we are now tracking on NVIDIA Shield Android TV streaming devices starting from $125, Black Friday pricing has now returned on the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra handset at up to $250 off the going rate. On the app side of things, today’s collection features discounts on titles like DISTRAINT 1 and 2 as well as oO, Defense Zone 3 Ultra, some freebie icon packs, and Hexologic, among others. Head below for a complete look at today’s best Android app deals. 

DISTRAINT 2 is a 2D psychological horror adventure game. You are Price, a man who sold his humanity to get a partnership from a leading company: McDade, Bruton & Moore. DISTRAINT 2 follows on from the events of the first game. It’s a sinister tale about restoring hope and finding your purpose. The gameplay is simple but effective: You move left and right, collect items, and solve puzzles to progress through the engaging story.

