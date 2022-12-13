Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra sees first discount since Black Friday to $950 (Save $250)

Amazon is now discounting the unlocked Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 128GB to $949.99 shipped. While you’d more regularly pay $1,200, today’s offer amounts to $250 in savings in order to mark the first discount since the holiday shopping event last month. This is also the third-best price cut to date, as well. As the latest flagship handset in the Samsung stable, the Galaxy S22 Ultra arrives with a refreshed, yet similarly-squared off design as last year’s model. New this time around is an S Pen slot to channel some Galaxy Note energy, as well as a 6.8-inch SuperAMOLED panel and the recent Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip. That’s alongside 256GB of storage, 12GB of RAM, and an improved 5,000mAh battery backed by 45W charging. Our launch day hands-on review details what to expect.

A great addition to your new handset would be picking up one of Samsung’s in-house covers. A highlight amongst the official selection is the S-View Flip Cover, which protects your Galaxy S22 Ultra with a folio design. On the front of the case there’s also a unique feature thanks to a cut out that lets you quickly check the time as well as any other notifications. And now sitting at $32, it’s an even more affordable option from the usual $50 price point.

As for another one of Samsung’s latest releases, its new Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are now on sale for some of the best prices ever following a drop from the usual $230 going rate. Delivering all of the most recent features including active noise cancellation as well as 30-hour battery life and all of the quick connect tech for pairing with the Samsung smartphone above, these are now down to $180.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra features:

For Gen Z, video isn’t just video. They think of it as a lifestyle – a universal language for how they learn, grow, express, talk, shop, connect, create, and fight boredom with their friends in real time. That’s why they’re demanding a mobile device that finally breaks all the rules of video and makes their everyday more epic than ever. Introducing Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, the brilliant new smartphones designed specifically to break the rules of video to meet the needs of Gen Z’s native language.

