NVIDIA Shield Android TV Pro hosts your Plex server at $175 ($25 off), Shield TV Stick at $125

Amazon is now offering a rare chance to save on the NVIDIA Shield Android TV Pro streaming media player. Dropping in price for one of the first times this year, the flagship home theater upgrade arrives at $174.99 shipped. This is down from the usual $200 going rate and delivering only the fourth chance to save this year at $25 off or within $5 of the all-time low.

NVIDIA Shield Android TV Pro arrives as one of the more high-end streaming media players on the market with plenty of notable features. First and foremost is onboard Plex support with hardware transcoding, allowing you to create a server just by plugging in a USB hard drive or connecting to a NAS. Of course, there’s access to all of the usual streaming services on top of 4K HDR playback, Alexa support, and more. A recent update also rolled out that brings low-latency playback, night listening, and more to the Android 11 experience.

Also on sale today, Amazon is currently offering the NVIDIA Shield TV Stick for $124.99 shipped. Normally fetching $150, you’re looking at yet another rare chance to save as the lead deal, with today’s offer matching our previous mention for the 2022 low. This is also only the third price cut of the year, much like the flagship offering. While not as capable as the Pro model above, the Stick version of NVIDIA Shield packs much of the same Android TV features with 4K HDR playback, too.

Those looking to game on the lead deal can also take advantage of a price cut we saw go live this weekend on Amazon’s multi-platform Luna controller. As one of the only viable cloud gaming services right now, this gamepad has returned to the best price ever to supplement your Fire TV stick with some added game streaming tech at $40.

NVIDIA Shield Android TV Pro features:

NVIDIA Shield TV Pro is the ultimate streaming media player for the modern living room—packed with features to make even the most demanding users proud. Level up to SHIELD TV Pro for more storage space, two USB 3.0 ports for expandability, Plex Media Server, SmartThings hub-ready, AAA Android gaming, Twitch broadcasting, and 3 GB RAM. SHIELD’s versatility and speed set it apart. It’s a streamer, game console, DVR, media server, and smart home hub with voice assistants.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!