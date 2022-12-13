Save 47% on ASUS’ ROG Falchion 65% Wireless Gaming Mechanical Keyboard at new low of $80

Amazon is now offering the ASUS ROG Falchion 65% Wireless Gaming Mechanical Keyboard for $79.99 shipped. Normally going for $150, this 47% discount, or solid $70 price drop marks a new all-time low price we’ve seen. This specific model comes with Cherry MX Blue switches to deliver a clicky response while gaming. The 65% design of the keyboard saves on desk space so your mouse has more room to maneuver around. When operating wirelessly, you can expect up to 450 hours of battery life or you can use the keyboard in a wired USB mode so you don’t have to worry about recharging. The ASUS ROG Falchion also comes with an interactive touch panel on the left side which will allow you to quickly adjust the volume or even switch apps with the configuration handled in ASUS software. Head below for more.

If you want to save some cash, you could go with the Logitech G413 TKL SE Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $50. Similarly to the ASUS keyboard above, this Logitech model uses tactile switches. You’ll also have white LED backlighting on every key here which is a slight downgrade compared to the RGB lighting with the ASUS keyboard. The G413 TKL SE is also a tenkeyless keyboard which is slightly larger than the Falchion above but misses the num pad. Full 6-Key rollover is also present so you can be assured your computer will read every keypress no matter how fast you’re typing.

Be sure to stop by our PC gaming hub for the latest deals on hardware and peripherals. We’re also tracking CORSAIR’s K60 PRO TKL Optical-Mechanical Gaming Keyboard at its all-time low price of $80. Coming equipped with CORSAIR’s OPX RGB Optical-Mechanical key switches, the K60 PRO TKL will have “hyper-fast input with 1.0mm actuation distance and smooth linear travel, guaranteed for 150 million keystrokes.” You will also have more desk space for your mouse as this keyboard is built with a 60% form factor.

ASUS ROG Falchion 65% Wireless Gaming Mechanical Keyboard features:

The ROG team aimed to provide a compact keyboard without compromise, masterfully incorporating arrow and navigation keys into a 65% keyboard layout. And at just 306 mm in length, ROG Falchion is almost the same size as a 60% keyboard. It gives you all the functions of a normal keyboard without taking up much desktop space. An innovative touch panel on the left flank of ROG Falchion lets you conveniently adjust volume, or create shortcuts for switching apps, or copying and pasting. It can also be programmed for use as a macro key for more intuitive controls for gaming. A near-zero latency 2.4 GHz RF connection and up to 450 hours of battery life deliver the stability and longevity gamers need for the ultimate gaming experiences.

