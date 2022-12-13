Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: House of Da Vinci, Plantbuddy, DEEMO, and more

Your Tuesday edition of the best Mac and iOS app deals is now ready to go down below the fold. Just make sure you dive into the pre-holiday savings we are now tracking on Apple’s latest M1 Mac mini 512GB while it’s $149 off the going rate alongside the rest of our Apple deals right here. As for the apps, highlights include titles like DEEMO -Reborn-, The House of Da Vinci, Inspire, Plantbuddy, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Best holiday Mac and iOS app deals

iOS Universal: DEEMO -Reborn-: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: TempoHero Pro Metronome: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: KinoGlitch: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Walker. Pedometer. Track steps: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: The House of Da Vinci: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Streets of Rage 4: $8 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: Inspire: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Plantbuddy – Plant Care: $3 (Reg. $5)

Mac: House Design: $13 (Reg. $15)

Today’s best game deals: Ghost of Tsushima $20, Uncharted Collection $20, more

More iOS apps still alive:

iOS Universal: A Tale of Little Berry Forest: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Windy White Noise Sleep Sounds: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Inkflow Plus Visual Notebook: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: MIYAMOTO: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: SteamWorld Quest: $3 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Fallen of the Round: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: iWriter Pro: $6 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Redshift Sky Pro: $4 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Chess Pro by Mastersoft: $4 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Calzy: $2 (Reg. $5)

Mac: iWriter Pro: $10 (Reg. $12)

More on The House of Da Vinci:

Enter The House of Da Vinci, a new must-try 3D puzzle adventure game. Solve mechanical puzzles, discover hidden objects, escape from rooms and dive into the authentic atmosphere of the Renaissance. Use all your wits to find out what’s behind your master’s disappearance. You are Da Vinci’s most promising apprentice. Your master, Leonardo, has disappeared. You have no idea where he’s gone or what has happened. So you begin your quest, your search for the truth. However, Leonardo’s workshop is full of puzzles, inventions, escape mechanisms and objects hidden in all corners of beautifully decorated rooms. You’ll need to use all of your brain cells to find out what’s really going on!

