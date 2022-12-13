Today’s best game deals: Ghost of Tsushima $20, Uncharted Collection $20, more

Holiday game deals continue with notable price drops on Nintendo Switch titles as well as a host of Xbox and PlayStation releases. The official Best Buy eBay store is now offering the Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut for $19.99 shipped on PS4 or $29.99 on PS5 with arrival before Christmas. You’ll also find these deals at GameStop as well as on PS5 via Target at $28.49 shipped for RedCard holders. Regularly $60 and $70 respectively, you’re looking at up to 67% off, a perfect chance to land a copy under the tree, and the lowest prices we can find. The Director’s Cut edition is the best version to get (at this price) as it includes the full game as well as the Iki Island expansion that delivers a “new story, mini-games, enemy types, and more.” For those unfamiliar, Ghost of Tsushima takes players back to feudal-era Japan and one of the most gorgeous open-world experiences PlayStation has to offer. Alongside a bunch of in-game goodies, this version also includes access to the Legends online co-op mode that features a “haunting and fantastical” take on Japanese folk tales and mythology with cooperative multiplayer spread across “Story missions, Survival missions, and Raid battles.” Head below for the rest of today’s Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox game deals.

