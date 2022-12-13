Score some rechargeable Panasonic eneloop batteries ahead of Christmas Day from $50

Amazon is now offering a 4-pack of Panasonic’s eneloop Pro Rechargable AA Batteries for $53.35 shipped. Down from the original $68 going rate, this new all-time low even beats our previous mention by $2. It’s also a 22% discount and one of the first chances to save this year. With the holidays fast approaching, having a new arsenal of rechargeable batteries on hand is a great way to prevent any of those frantic Christmas morning runs to the store. Arriving with four AAs, this bundle is also a notable way to help cut down on single-use consumables for everything from TV remotes to toys and other gadgets. Complete with a charger in the box, you’ll have everything you need to be up and running with some rechargeable AAs that can be powered up thousands of times and hold 2,550 charges. Head below for more.

If you’re looking to secure some AAA batteries instead, Amazon is also carrying the savings over to a very similar bundle of eneloop rechargeable offerings. This bundle includes four AAA batteries as well as the companion charger and now sells for $49.72. This is down from the usual $63 going rate and marking a new all-time low. So if you’re looking to be prepared for whatever comes your way on Christmas Day, this is another package that’ll have you ready to ditch consumables.

Then be sure to check out all of the week’s other best environmentally-friendly deals up for grabs over in our Green Deals guide. We’re now really just starting to get through another week and even though the Black Friday and Cyber Monday discounts have come and gone, there’s still plenty of different ways to save some green on green gear for around the house, the tool shed, and more.

eneloop Pro AA Battery features:

eneloop pro AA and AAA NiMH ready to use rechargeable batteries utilize Panasonic advanced rechargeable battery technology, allowing them to be recharged up to 500 times. eneloop pro AA and AAA rechargeable batteries deliver consistent power performance, maintain 85% of their charge for up to 1 year (when not in use and stored properly), come pre-charged by solar power (at the factory) and are ready to use out of the package.

