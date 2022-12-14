Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II return to all-time low with rare $50 discount to $249

After first launching back in October during the fall Apple event, Amazon is now offering another rare chance to save on the all-new Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II. Dropping fown to $249 shipped in both styles, you’re looking at a $50 discount from the usual $299 going rate. This is marking one of the very first discounts period as well as a match of the all-time low. We’ve only seen it hit this price once before in the past over Black Friday, for comparison.

As for what that latest and greatest experience looks like, the QuietComfort Earbuds II arrive with an updated design that is 33% smaller than its predecessor. Listening-wise, there’s a new CustomTune sound calibration feature that automatically ensures your content sounds its best on every listening session. And really taking on Apple’s latest, you’ll find best-in-class ANC to go alongside adaptive listening and transparency modes. We breakdown exactly what to expect in our announcement coverage, as well.

Those who want an over-ear listening experience from Bose are also in luck today, as its QuietComfort 45 ANC Headphones are now sitting at $249 in four different styles. Normally fetching $329, today’s offer amounts to $80 in savings in order to deliver the second-best price to date. These over-ear headphones from Bose arrive as the brand’s latest flagship offering yet with a series of notable specs to match. First up, there’s enhanced active noise cancellation which pairs with an Apple-style transparency mode as well as Active EQ for balanced listening. You can also rely on 24 hours of playback before needing to recharge the QuietComfort 45 ANC.

Though if you’d prefer something a bit more retro, we’re tracking some of Marshall’s most recent true wireless earbuds on sale from $100. Alongside just sporting those vintage stylings reminiscent of old school guitar amps, these are some of our favorite earbuds at 9to5Toys when it comes to ditching the first party offerings from Apple, Google, or Samsung. Dive into the whole sale right here which explores both of the discounts.

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II features:

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II are a sleek, versatile musical companion designed to fit you and everything you do. Engineered with pioneering CustomTune sound calibration technology, these wireless earbuds intelligently personalize the noise cancellation and sound performance to fit your ears, so you get the world’s best noise cancellation and deep, immersive sound with powerful base whether you’re at home or on the go.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!